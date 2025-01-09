A new Fanatical bundle is available with a ton of high-quality games and a variety of pricing structures. You can buy three games for $5 per game, five games at $4.60 per game or seven or more games for $4.50 per game. The available games include Journey to the Savage Planet, CLEM, Corponation: The Sorting Process, Land of the Vikings, Be-ALL-Der, Ambition: A Minuet in Power, Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal PI, Railroad Corporation, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Ultimate Edition, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants, Brok the Investigator, CONTROL: Ultimate Edition, Saints Row Gold Edition, Battle of Polytopia, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night and Grow: Song of the Evertree.

Speaking of the games I've played here, Journey to the Savage Planet offers up a gorgeous first-person exploration game with a nice blend of ambiance and action. Nick All-Star Brawl 2 features a better roster than the first game and more polish -- and the ultimate edition content allows the game to have a longer lifespan than the first game did. Control is among the highest-end games included as an option here and it offers up both a story-rich adventure and a ton of action alongside a slew of accessibility options to enjoy the game at any level.

TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is a low-key fun experience and replicates the classic TMNT brawler experience, but with a more modern coat of paint. It's based on the 2012 TV series right when Nickelodeon first bought the franchise and offers up a fun time even if it doesn't reach the heights of the '90s classics or Shredder's Revenge. In a bundle, however, it's an excellent value proposition. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is another gem here and one that has a lot of quality content with its Symthony of the Night-style gameplay and an extensive amount of free DLC to add to the experience too.

Control is among the highest-end games included as an option here and it offers up both a story-rich adventure and a ton of action alongside a slew of accessibility options to enjoy the game at any level.

Brok the Investigator offers up a gorgeous animated point and click adventure -- and that's a genre that hasn't gotten much love in the recent past. Saints Row is a game that has gotten a lot of flack, but it does offer up a fun open-world experience that stands out from the prior entries in the franchise with a revamped world and DLC content included in the gold edition. The amount of variety available in this bundle is impressive and you can spend $30 and get a ton of gaming options for a while.