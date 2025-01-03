Fanatical has an all-new bundle available that offers up a slew of top-tier gaming experiences for a variety of price points and bundle options. There are three pricing options to work with, with those buying two to four games paying $2.50 per item, those buying five or six games paying $2.00 per item and those who buy seven or more games only paying $1.86 per game. As with other build-your-own bundles, you have a lot of flexibility in how many games you pick up, so if you want to double dip on PC for a game you already have on console or maybe want to grab a key for a friend, you can get something and maybe even save a bit of money overall by buying an extra game or two.

The available games include Paper Trail, Blasphemous, Kingdom Shell, BoreBlasters, Pathologic 2, Spider Heck, Ugly, Narita Boy, The Bunny Graveyard, Hell Pie, Late Shift, Five Dates, Tinykin, Slash Quest, Pumpkin Jack, Blue Fire, Symphony of War and Nitro Kid. These games run the gauntlet from FMV games like Five Dates and Late Shift to fast-paced 3D platformers like Pumpkin Jack and Blue Fire. Having played those two games, I can say they're easily worth grabbing if all you want is 3D thrills. I would also strongly recommend Tinykin, however, for anyone who enjoys RTS or Pikmin-style games.

Tinykin Times

Tinykin is very much a Pikmin-like experience and the closest thing to that series that the PC userbase has, and the bright art style is in some ways actually more pleasing to the eye than Pikmin. Pumpkin Jack was heavily-inspired by PS1 classics like Medievel and offers a lot of Halloween-themed excitement for those who enjoy a bit of the macabre. Blue Fire is essentially a 3D version of Hollow Knight with a heavy emphasis on platforming and a touch of Souls-style timing when it comes to combat.

Symphony of War is something that doesn't get much love, but it's a nice overhead turn-based RPG that very much evokes early Fire Emblem. On the other side of the spectrum, you have Slash Quest, which is a fast-paced action/puzzler that's a bit like Kuru Kuru Kurumin, only with a giant sword instead of a helicopter blade and blends in a bit more combat than one might expect for something so rooted in puzzle gameplay. This is one of Fanatical's best bundles in a while and a must for anyone out to try something new without spending a lot of money.

Nightmare Before Halloween