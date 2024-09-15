To help celebrate the ninth anniversary of Undertale, Fangamer has launched a kitchen collection set that's been approved by the game's creator, Toby Fox, himself. It includes a plate, mitts, an apron, a pie dish, a mug, and a glass. They will be shipped around the first quarter of 2025.

Close

The Dog Mug is Adorable

The kitchen collection includes references to beloved characters from the indie RPG Undertale. Sans is featured in a black glass with transparent windows. It's based on his boss battle, and the color of his eye changes, according to the drink you have in the cup. The Fangamer listing says to be "careful and drink (blue raspberry lemonade) responsibly."

The next item is a mug based on the annoying dog in Undertale. It's adorable with a cute embossed design on the outside. As you finish your drink, the dog's face pops up to greet you. This mug was designed by Audrey Waner, a production designer who works for Fangamer and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

The plate is based on the wacky character Papyrus. He makes a spaghetti dish for you on the plate itself. It's nine inches in diameter and would fit a gamer's table well. The apron is based on the character Toriel from the beginning of the game. It's 26 inches wide at the waist and 33 inches tall, according to the listing. It also has a large pocket you can place utensils in, possibly. There's a single long strap that helps you adjust the neck and the waist together. Toriel also has oven mitts and a kitchen pie dish based on her. The Fangamer site suggests you make a butterscotch pie with the pie dish. Merchandise for Deltarune has released before, including a Nendoroid set.

Deltarune Chapter 4 is Making Progress

Toby Fox has given an update on Deltarune Chapter 4 in a summer newsletter and says that it's "making great overall progress." Fox says that all the maps are done, all the battles are playable, two cutscenes need small improvements, and one battle needs to be balanced. There are other changes that the developer needs to make before the game's release. However, Fox has said that "Three of [his] friends were able to play through the entirety of the unfinished Chapter 4."

This doesn't mean that the game is close to being released. "Since this is going to be our first big paid release since UNDERTALE, we really have to take the extra time to make sure it's perfect!" said Toby Fox. The development team is also planning a simultaneous release on PC and consoles in English and Japanese. You can play the original Deltarune episodes on the Nintendo Switch and other platforms for free.