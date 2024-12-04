Going through the journey in Fantasian Neo Dimension isn’t only about completing the main questline offered to you. Shortly after both Kina and Cheryl join your party in the main story, in the Old District of En, you’ll encounter a side quest. If you head to the northwest section of the Old District, you can speak with a man looking for his cat. This will kick off the Beloved Cat side quest, which can be completed fairly quickly.

Finding the Piranhara Bones

Cats need to be bribed if you are going to take them somewhere.

After collecting the side quest you’ll need to leave the Old District, and head back to the way you came here via the Mountain Path Connecting to En. This area will have the main part of how to get the cat to come with you willingly. Here you’ll want to go into the nearby ruined building and grab the Piranhara Bones found within a stack of boxes. From here, you’ll continue to go south to the New District to find the lost cat hiding from its owner.

Where to Find the Beloved Cat

En has plenty of cats, but the one you are looking for is quite elusive.

The New District has a ton of cats roaming around and lounging about, but none of them will be the cat you are looking for here. You are looking for a brown tabby, otherwise known as a Tiger-Striped Cat within the world of Fantasian. The first thing you must do to get to the cat is head towards the consumable shop and local bar. There will be a small opening between both shops, just barely large enough for Leo to squeeze through.

As you get to the opening, you'll notice the prompt for actions pop up when you get close. Go ahead and make your way through the hidden alley, a hidden building has been where the cat has taken up residence. Once you make your way inside, you just need to bring the Piranhara Bones to the cat in the rear part of the building. Since you already have the bones now, the cat will automatically join you. The building also has two normal chests containing 5 Energy Drinks and 1,000 Gold.

Once you’ve wrangled the cat and convinced it with treats to come back to its owner, you can make your way back to the Old District. You can walk there or, if you have the warp feature available to you, you can also warp back to the Old District. Speak with the cat’s owner once again and notice that he has a change of heart over potentially selling this rare breed of cat, and instead opts to keep his friend.

Rewards

x1 Iron Key

1,200 Gold

