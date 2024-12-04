Quick Links
Once you reach the Royal Capital in Fantasian Neo Dimension, you will encounter new quests while continuing the main scenario quest. One of these quests will require you to put up some flyers for a businessman with too much inventory on his hands. Speak with him further to help him further and place these flyers throughout the city.
Flyer Locations Throughout the Royal Capital
Each flyer will be located fairly close to one another, with the first one being the closest to the NPC that hands out the quest. You only need to approach and interact with each wall to place the flyers. Each flyer location is as follows:
|
Flyer
|
Location
|
Flyer 1
|
This first location will be just to the east of the quest-giver NPC.
|
Flyer 2
|
Keep heading east from the first flyer, near a ramp to a higher area where the second flyer's location will be available.
|
Flyer 3
|
At the base of the ramp next to the second flyer will be your third location.
|
Flyer 4
|
Heading up the ramp to the landing, there will be the fourth flyer location on the wall.
|
Flyer 5
|
Going up the ramp to the subsection of the next layer of the Royal Capital, you’ll see some vendor stands. The fifth flyer will be to the left of the meat and cheese stand.
|
Flyer 6
|
Next, you will want to go west of the fifth flyer location, and you’ll pass the fruit vendor. As the screen switches to adjust to the next area you can find the sixth flyer location on the middle part of the rounded wall in the middle of the area.
|
Flyer 7
|
This seventh location is down the stairs west of the sixth location. Head down, and it will be directly to the left of the bottom of the staircase.
|
Flyer 8
|
Heading north from the seventh flyer, you’ll see an entrance to a small square filled with NPCs. The back wall of this area will have an eighth flyer location for you to place.
|
Flyer 9
|
Keep going up the staircase to another area that has a statue of the former queen. Just past the statue, heading further east, you will find the ninth flyer spot at the bottom of the staircase.
|
Flyer 10
|
This final flyer location will be up the staircase next to the ninth location. Go up the stairs, and you will find it behind the two trees at the far end of this small residential landing.