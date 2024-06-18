Key Takeaways Fantasian Neo Dimension is coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter with new features like English voice acting and adjusted difficulty level.

Square Enix will be publishing the game, which features unique turn-based battle mechanics and stunning hand-crafted dioramas in a multi-dimensional universe.

Nobuo Uematsu and Hironobu Sakaguchi have teamed up for this JRPG, bringing their legendary experience to create a captivating gameplay experience.

Fantasian Neo Dimension, a prior Apple Arcade exclusive, is making its way to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC this winter. It will come with new features like English voice acting and an additional difficulty setting. Both the renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu and Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi have teamed up for this new JRPG.

Square Enix will be publishing Fantasian Neo Dimension. It makes sense as it's a classic turn-based JRPG. However, it does have its own mechanics from the prolific Final Fantasy series. During battle, you'll adjust the trajectory of your skills to hit multiple opponents. The UI looks very unique and is something you've probably never seen before. Strangely, you can send monsters and enemies roaming the world to a separate dimension to fight later.

Fantasian Neo Dimension has a unique battle system

The trailer's video description says there's a "wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas." The game will be launching with both English and Japanese voice lines, so you can pick between the two. The stunning dioramas in the game were hand-crafted by experts who have previous work with the Godzilla films, Attack on Titan, and Ultraman, according to developer Mistwalker's website.

Related Review: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (PC) Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster for PC is a joyous occasion that allows for an additional audience to dig their teeth into the PlayStation classic.

We'll be playing as Leo, an intrepid adventurer hoping to save the world from a strange mechanical infection that's spreading. Fantasian was previously released in two parts for Apple Arcade, a subscription service exclusively for iOS devices. Another game that was on the service, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, is also arriving on the Switch. It's an Animal Crossing-like title with adorable visuals launching in 2025.

Fantasian Neo Dimension has English voice acting.

Nobuo Uematsu is contributing to Fantasian Neo Dimension as a composer. He's been the legendary musician behind many incredible soundtracks, including Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy X, and Blue Dragon. He also was behind the legendary theme for Super Smash Bros. Brawl, which has an epic choir and score.

Hironobu Sakaguchi, the producer and writer of Fantasian Neo Dimension, has a long-spanning career that started with the original Final Fantasy. What was supposed to one final story turned out to be a franchise in and of itself. He also executive produced the original Kingdom Hearts and the PS2 action game The Bouncer. After finishing his work with Square Enix, he went on to create a new studio Mistwalker. It's had some well-received hits like the Wii's The Last Story, which Sakaguchi himself directed.