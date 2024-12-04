When you explore the world within Fantasian Neo Dimension, you will encounter new enemies and experience this compelling story. But you’ll also notice some locked chests scattered throughout the cities you explore, with a few being located within the starting town, En. These chests are not going to be immediately available for you to unlock, but shortly after gaining access to the forest near the town of En, you’ll be able to get your hands on several keys.

Monsters That Drop Keys

Some monsters will drop these iron keys once defeated, but you’ll need to defeat them quickly.

When you first exit the starting city in Fantasian you’ll go to a nearby forest, where there will be some monsters that will drop iron keys for you to snag. Key Orblings aren’t overly rare and show up quite frequently in this forest. The issue is that they will flee the battle after a short amount of time. You’ll have to prioritize taking the orblings out first or you may miss out on those extra keys that you’re looking to open chests with.

As you continue throughout the game, these orblings will also carry new keys for other chests for you to open, and depending on the area you may even get some Mechteria Keys to open up the other variants of chests scattered throughout the world. Key Orblings can get caught in the Dimengeon for you to take down later as well once its been filled up, allowing you to gather several at once when you’ve reached the capture maxiumum.

Key Orblings can still escape the Dimgengeon when you start the battle within it. Make sure you kill them as soon as possible to guarantee their loot drops.

Side Quest Rewards Can Include Keys

Some of the available side quests will also reward Leo with iron keys for you to use.

There are also plenty of side quests to do while you make your way through each city in Fantasian. The first available one is the Sick Mother side quest, where you’ll have to convince a little boy to return to his mother. This is relatively simple, and you’ll need to find the little boy and speak with him before returning to his mother, the quest giver. This will be one of the quests that will give you an Iron Key.

If you seek to open up every chest you can find, make sure to find and complete as many side quests as possible to get a nice stock of items and sometimes keys. Not every side quest will provide you with a key, but it's still nice to get one every so often after helping out people in need.

Chests will contain a variety of items for Leo and the party, like equipment or even battle items to use when in a pinch. All that is left from here on is to keep an eye out for any new quests and explore every area in search of new enemies along the way. Capture as many enemies in the Dimengeon when you’ve spotted Key Orblings in the area to guarantee more key drops no matter what.

