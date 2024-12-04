One of the jobs that falls under the "other duties as assigned" for a JRPG protagonist is they often find themselves having to help townsfolk with various tasks. Some are mundane and some are potentially deadly. This is a situation in which Leo finds himself rather frequently in Fantasian Neo Dimension.

Central Vence

In central Vence there is a house with a researcher. The researcher needs to collect samples of mechteria in order to complete his research. Unfortunately for him, the mechteria samples are all in East Vence, which is a forbidden zone due to the extremely dangerous widespread infestation of mechteria along with numerous monsters.

he researcher can't possibly go there, but since Leo is a strapping young adventurer and is going there anyway, he asks that Leo collect five samples of mechteria to further his research. Leo will be rewarded for the trouble, and as a JRPG protagonist he has no choice but to assist the researcher in collecting the samples.

Close

East Vence

Once Leo and company arrive in East Vence they simply need to keep an eye open for the mechteria samples. The five samples are conveniently located on the path to the main quest objective, and simply running through the infected town and keeping an eye out for the sparkles in areas with high mechteria concentration will lead to finding all the samples necessary to appease the researcher.

Screenshots below show where the mechteria can be found in East Vence, which will ensure that Leo collects everything during this visit and doesn't have to make a return trip. Grabbing samples only requires Leo to interact with the area. However, the second and fourth mechteria samples screenshots will trigger a battle. These battles are not anything special, but it's still a good idea to make sure the party members have a decent amount of health before initiating combat.