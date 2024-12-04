In Fantasian Neo Dimension, the Dimengeon is a rather useful item. Random encounters in RPGs, by their very nature, can disrupt one's attempt at exploring an area. The Dimengeon traps the enemies that would be in these encounters, allowing the player to continue exploration without provocation.

The catch is after thirty monsters are caught, it reaches full capacity and the player is forced to fight all the deferred enemies at once. But there are ways to increase its storage capacity, and the True Dimengeon Quest is the first step to upgrading this machine.

Vibra Outskirts

When the party arrives in the Vibra Outskirts, they have to visit Ez's house anyway, so they may as well take some time to talk to Ez's brothers. One of Ez's brothers spots the Dimengeon and believes he can upgrade it. In order to do that, he will need a Battery and Magic Crystal. These items should be in the player's possession when this happens, as Kina and Cheryl should have acquired them before this section of the story, but they can be acquired later on if need be, and then the quest can be continued later.

After Leo hands over these items, he is informed that he now needs to acquire a circuit board. In our playthrough, it was the Circuit Board WX, though this might be random. Just make a note of what circuit board is needed. Leo will be given a pass to the secret meeting spot, and now it is time to resume his adventure, as he needs to progress a bit before he can access the secret spot.