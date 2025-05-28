Dosh might be the main currency of Fantasy Life: The Girl Who Steals Time, but it's not the only one that you'll need. Another type of currency is called Celestia's Gift, and you don't necessarily use it to purchase items. Instead, you'll use Celestia's gift on Strangelings, which turn into companions who help you on your quests. The first one you find is a talking dresser, who you're able to turn back into a person shortly after you meet her.

While you don't need Celestia's Gift for the first Strangeling, you'll need it later. Since there aren't a lot of places you can get it, make sure to collect it when you see it.

Gathering Celestia's Gift