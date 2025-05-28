As with most RPGs, you'll need money in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. In this case, the money is called Dosh, and it doesn't take long for you to get a quest that wants you to earn 10,000 Dosh to give Auntie Anne. For reference as to how much 10,000 Dosh is, small items like herbs tend to cost about 10 Dosh per herb, fabrics can run about 80 Dosh per piece, and the first tools you can purchase for your lives tend to be 900-1,000 Dosh.

Looking at it broken down by what various items cost, 10,000 Dosh is a good chunk, but not a massive amount of money.

Earning Dosh Through Quests