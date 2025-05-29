There's a lot of crafting that you can do in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and one option is blacksmithing. As you might expect, blacksmithing requires a lot of ore and gems for its recipes, which means that it's helpful if you know where you can go to gather the materials. It's also cheaper to gather them yourself, but you could purchase some materials that aren't too rare from vendors if you need to.

Faraway Iron Ore is essentially the second level of ore deposits you find, with Copper Deposits being the first level and easiest to harvest. This means that Faraway Iron Ore also requires you to unlock more locations in the main campaign to access it.

Mining Faraway Iron Ore