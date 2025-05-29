While it sounds like it would be an item that you can collect and use for crafting in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Hyper Healthy Honey is actually a quest item. It would be nice if this was a super HP-restoring item that you could hoard, but you actually have to give it away to complete a quest in Eternia Village.

If you don't see a request asking for Hyper Healthy Honey right away, that might be because it's limited to the Hunter life. So, you need to acquire that life from the Guild, then you're able to pick up this quest from Farah in Eternia Village.

How to Start Connected with the Forest