At the very heart of a Far Cry game resides the world and the setting in which it takes place. Each title is set in a different location, in a different timeline, and with a different dictator imposing their rule on a peaceful and often breathtakingly beautiful land.

But a pretty location and a good villain lose their charm quickly if the open world, where players will spend most of their time, is a slog to go through. Thankfully, these Far Cry games do the exact opposite of that, and create some of the best open-worlds in the franchise.

6 Far Cry Primal

Dawn of Civilization

Far Cry Primal trades in guns and explosions for clubs, spears, and the raw brutality of survival in the Stone Age. Set in the stunning prehistoric land of Oros, this open world feels alive in a way few games manage. Mammoths roam the plains, saber-toothed tigers stalk in the shadows, and rival tribes fiercely protect their territories.

Exploration in Oros is both thrilling and rewarding, with caves to discover, wild animals to tame, and secrets to uncover in every corner. And when all of this is done in a pre-historic setting, something that few games have ever done, the exploration automatically becomes fun. Old-time fans weren’t fond of Ubisoft’s attempt at trying something new with the Far Cry franchise, but it can’t be denied that the world they created in Primal is unlike any other, and serves as a pretty good escape from the typical formula of the game series.

5 Far Cry 3

A Nightmare on Paradise Island

FPS
Open-World
Systems
Released November 29, 2012
Developer(s) Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher(s) Ubisoft

While Far Cry 3 is often considered the best game of the Far Cry franchise, its open-world is nothing to write home about. Players get the usual mix of exploring a lush green island with animals to skin, radio towers to climb, and outposts to capture. Despite that, Far Cry 3’s Rook Islands remain one of the most iconic locations in gaming. What starts as a vacation dream quickly spirals into a hellish fight for survival. The lush jungles, serene beaches, and picturesque cliffs hide a much darker reality, where pirates, mercenaries, and the infamous Vaas Montenegro lurk.

For a title released in 2012, it didn’t have the most groundbreaking visuals, or any revolutionary mechanics, but the open world of Rook Island complemented beautifully with the game’s great story and the high-class performances by the characters, making this entry one of the most fun Far Cry experiences of all time.

4 Far Cry 2

Guns and Malaria

FPS
Open-World
Systems
Released October 21, 2008
Developer(s) Ubisoft Montreal
Publisher(s) Ubisoft

Far Cry 2’s world is not just a backdrop for the game; it’s an active participant in the player’s journey. Set in the war-torn African savannah, the game emphasizes realism and immersion to an unprecedented level. There’s no HUD cluttering the screen, no fast travel to bail players out of trouble, and even the map is something the player has to physically hold in their hands without pausing the game.

The game’s realism extends to its systems: weapons degrade and jam in the heat of battle, and players will frequently need to treat their malaria to stay alive. While this might be Ubisoft’s idea of immersion, all these mechanics, like no fast travel, can be a bit of a thorn in the side for the player who just wants to play the game.

3 Far Cry 4

A Himalayan Playground

While Kyrat may be a fictional country set in the sprawling Himalayas, Ubisoft made sure to make it look as realistic as possible. Offering some of the franchise’s most diverse landscapes, like snow-capped mountains, dense forests, and serene villages, Far Cry 4 manages to create an open world that is both picturesque and perilous. But beneath Kyrat’s beauty lies a land torn apart by civil war, with Pagan Min’s tyrannical rule casting a shadow over every corner.

What makes Kyrat shine, apart from its obvious beauty, is the variety it offers. Players can scale cliffs with grappling hooks, glide across valleys using wingsuits, and even ride elephants into battle. The site content is equally compelling, with missions that range from spiritual journeys into Shangri-La to “Kyrati Films” missions that send players hurling across land, sky, and rivers to complete timed runs.

2 Far Cry 6

A Nation on the Brink of Revolution

Action
FPS
Systems
OpenCritic Reviews
Top Critic Rating: 76/100
Critics Recommend: 74%
Released October 6, 2021
Developer(s) Ubisoft
Publisher(s) Ubisoft
OpenCritic Rating Strong

Despite its middling reviews, the open world of Far Cry 6 is one of the best in the entire series, featuring a detailed and sprawling open world, with vibrant urban cities and lush jungles, making the fictional Caribbean island of Yara a joy to explore. The setting is heavily inspired by Cuba, blending tropical beauty with a darker political atmosphere as players join the resistance against the dictator Antón Castillo, played brilliantly by Giancarlo Esposito.

What sets Yara apart is its attention to detail. There are Guerilla paths, which are a hidden network of roads, crisscrossing the landscape that allow players to move stealthily through enemy territory, while the Resolver crafting system encourages scavenging for materials to create makeshift weapons. The world feels tailored to guerrilla warfare, and every skirmish feels like a small victory against the oppressive regime. This rich atmosphere imbued with a constant sense of rebellion makes Yara one of the franchise’s standout locations.

1 Far Cry 5

The American Nightmare

Hope County, Montana — the setting of Far Cry 5 — brings the chaos of the franchise to the very heart of America. Rolling farmlands, dense forests, and sprawling rivers create a serene backdrop that contrasts sharply with the violent cult led by Joseph Seed and his siblings. Built using the same Dunia engine that was used in Far Cry 4 and 6, the graphics of the game look absolutely jaw-dropping.

What makes Far Cry 5 stand out from the rest is how the game approached the open-world formula. Instead of giving players a set of missions to complete one by one, it hands over the reins into the player’s hands, letting them decide which of the Seed siblings to go after first. This is the same approach we saw in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and this open-endedness was heartily praised by players and critics alike. Unfortunately, Ubisoft didn’t take the same approach with their newest entry, or the rankings on this list might have been in a different order.