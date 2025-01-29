While the gameplay and the villains in a Far Cry game are some of the biggest driving factors in how good an entry in this franchise is, there’s no denying that the narrative of the game also plays a major role in keeping the player hooked to the game.

Related 9 Best Far Cry Games There have been some great Far Cry games over the years, and these nine considered the best in the franchise.

When the story of a Far Cry game ties in perfectly with the plot, the setting, the character in control of the player, the gameplay and the choices to pick throughout the storyline, something truly beautiful is created. Out of all the games in the franchise, these seven are the ones with the best story.

7 Far Cry 2

Morality Fades in the Heat of the Savannah

Far Cry 2 is perhaps the most polarizing entry in the franchise, but one thing it nails is its gritty and grounded story. Set in a war-torn African country, players are tasked with hunting down "The Jackal," a notorious arms dealer fueling the civil war. What sets Far Cry 2 apart is its raw exploration of moral ambiguity. There are no clear-cut heroes or villains, just desperate people trying to survive in a world torn apart by greed and violence.

The story doesn't hold the player’s hand but throws them into its unforgiving environment and forces them to make tough choices. The buddy system adds an emotional layer to the narrative, where allies the character grows attached to can die permanently.

6 Far Cry Primal

Survival is the Oldest Story Ever Told

Taking a massive departure from the series’ modern-day settings, Far Cry Primal drops players into 10,000 BCE, where survival is the only objective. The story focuses on Takkar, a member of the Wenja tribe, who rises to power by uniting his people and defending them from rival tribes and dangerous wildlife. While the plot itself is straightforward, it’s elevated by the immersive prehistoric setting and the use of a fully developed proto-language created specifically for the game.

The lack of modern distractions brings the story’s primal themes -- tribalism, survival and human connection -- to the forefront. The brutal clashes with the Udam and Izila tribes provide a grounded sense of conflict, that while less complex than other Far Cry entries, still feels deeply engaging in its simplicity.

5 Far Cry New Dawn

When the Apocalypse Gives You a Second Chance

As a direct sequel to Far Cry 5, New Dawn delivers a post-apocalyptic twist on the series’ narrative formula. The story follows the rebuilding of Hope County after a nuclear disaster and the tension between the peaceful Prosperity settlement and the ruthless Highwaymen led by twin sisters, Mickey and Lou.

Related 8 Best Video Game Series Apocalypses Ready your Geiger counter and grab a weapon! It’s time to head out and discover the best apocalypse games!

While the game doesn’t dive as deeply into philosophical themes as its predecessor, it excels at showing the fallout of Far Cry 5’s shocking ending. The inclusion of Joseph Seed adds a fascinating layer to the story, exploring themes of redemption, faith and the cyclical nature of violence. It’s not the most nuanced narrative in the series, but its vibrant setting and strong character arcs make it a compelling continuation for fans.

4 Far Cry 6

Revolution Has a Price

With its focus on a guerrilla uprising against a dictator, Far Cry 6 dives headfirst into themes of resistance, oppression, and sacrifice. The story centers on Dani Rojas, a reluctant hero thrust into the chaos of Yara, a fictional Caribbean island ruled by the ruthless Antón Castillo. Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito, steals every scene he’s in, embodying the kind of charismatic villain the series is known for.

The story strikes a delicate balance between the personal and political. Dani’s journey from a disillusioned citizen to a revolutionary leader is as compelling as the larger narrative about toppling a regime. While some moments lean into Far Cry’s trademark absurdity, the heavier themes give Far Cry 6 an emotional weight that many of its predecessors lack.

3 Far Cry 4

Bloodlines and Betrayal in the Himalayas

In Far Cry 4, Ajay Ghale returns to his homeland of Kyrat to scatter his mother’s ashes, only to become embroiled in a civil war between the Golden Path rebels and the flamboyant dictator Pagan Min. What sets this story apart is the way it weaves personal stakes into a larger political conflict. Ajay’s struggle to reconcile his mother’s past with his role in Kyrat’s future creates a compelling narrative arc.

Pagan Min is one of the franchise’s most memorable villains, not just for his charm but for the way his relationship with Ajay adds depth to the story. The game also offers multiple endings, allowing players to shape Kyrat’s future based on their choices.

2 Far Cry 5

When Faith Becomes a Weapon

Far Cry 5 delivers one of the franchise’s most provocative stories, focusing on a doomsday cult led by the enigmatic Joseph Seed. Set in rural Montana, the game explores themes of fanaticism, manipulation and the destructive power of blind faith. Joseph and his “family” of lieutenants are disturbingly believable, making their grip on Hope County all the more chilling.

What makes the story so impactful is its unpredictability. From the haunting opening sequence to the jaw-dropping finale, Far Cry 5 keeps players on edge. The open-ended nature of the narrative allows for unique player experiences, and the game doesn’t shy away from tackling heavy themes, making it one of the most ambitious entries in the series.

1 Far Cry 3

The Turning Point for the franchise

Far Cry 3 tells the story of Jason Brody, a privileged young man who transforms into a warrior after being stranded on a pirate-infested island. At its core, the narrative is a psychological exploration of how trauma and violence can change a person. Jason’s descent into madness is mirrored by Vaas Montenegro, one of gaming’s most iconic villains, whose philosophy about insanity becomes a central theme.

What makes Far Cry 3 so special is its ability to blend personal growth with larger moral questions. The island is more than just a backdrop; it’s a living, breathing character that reflects Jason’s inner turmoil. The narrative is gripping from start to finish, with so much depth that players will get lost trying to figure everything out, cementing its place as the most fleshed-out story in the Far Cry series.