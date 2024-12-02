Quick Links

In Farming Simulator 25, crops are likely to be your main source of income. Since crops can only be planted and harvested at certain times, it's good to know the schedule for the crops you have access to so that you can earn a relatively steady income. However, if you don't want to worry about keeping track of when to plant and harvest, you can turn off Seasonal Growth in your Game Settings.

Farming Simulator 2025 Driving to A Contract
Related
What Causes Contracts To Fail In Farming Simulator 2025

Contracts are great when you start in FS25, but why are so many failing?

But if you're keeping Seasonal Growth toggled on, then there are a few resources to help you plan out your farm. In addition, there are other circumstances to consider when you're getting ready to harvest if you want to avoid diminishing your crop yield.

The Basics of Crops

Farming Simulator 25 Crop Price Chart

When you start your game, you have a couple of fields and seeds ready to use. However, that won't last forever, so you need to prepare to purchase, plant, and harvest crops on your own. The planting and harvesting parts are being covered by season, but here are some general tips about farming:

  • Seeds and vehicles can both be purchased from the vehicle shop.
  • You need to load seeders with seeds by driving them next to a bag of seeds.
  • You can check if a field is ready to be harvested by standing near it, and the status window in the bottom right will say if it's ready for harvesting.
  • Harvesting a field while it's raining reduces your yield, so you only get half of what you would normally harvest.

In your menu, the calendar is a great resource to help you with planting and harvest for each season. Additionally, the price charts in your menu are great for helping you decide if you want to simply sell crops, store them, or process them further before selling.

Crops in the Fall

Farming Simulator 25 Crop Calendar Fall

The default time that the game begins is August, which is perfect for taking a look at your fall crop options and when they need to be harvested. When you first start, you should have some wheat or rice ready to harvest, depending on which map you choose. After that, you'll want to consider picking up crops that are suitable to plant in fall.

Crop Name

Planting Period

Harvest Period

Barley

September--October

June--July

Canola

August–September

July--August

Grass

March--November

All Year

Oilseed Radish

March--October

All Year

Wheat

September--October

July--August

Crops in the Winter

Farming Simulator 25 Crop Calendar Winter

As you might expect, there aren't a lot of options for crops that you can plant in the winter. In fact, you have only one option available for planting in the winter. Because of this, you'll likely spend this season caring for your animals and working on new buildings for your farm. Additionally, you can make a decent profit on crops if you store them in a silo, then sell them in the winter.

Crop Name

Planting Period

Harvest Period

Cotton

February--March

October--November

Crops in the Spring

Farming Simulator 25 Crop Calendar Spring

Unlike in winter, spring gives you the most options for crops to plant. So, you should be pretty busy during this season between planting, fertilizing, and taking care of your animals. Don't forget to refuel your vehicles and make sure they don't need a visit to the mechanic in the meantime.

Crop Name

Planting Period

Harvest Period

Carrots

April--July

August--November

Corn

April--May

October--November

Cotton

February--March

October--November

Grapes

March--May

September--October

Grass

March--November

All Year

Green Beans

April--June

August--November

Long Grain Rice

April

September

Oats

March--April

July--August

Oilseed Radish

March--October

All Year

Olives

March--June

October

Parsnips

April--June

August--November

Peas

March--April

July--September

Poplar

March--August

All Year

Potatoes

March--April

August--September

Red Beet

April--June

August--November

Rice

April--May

August--September

Sorghum

April--May

August--September

Soybeans

April--May

October--November

Spinach

March--May

All Year

Sugar Beet

March--April

October--November

Sugarcane

March--April

October--November

Sunflowers

March--April

October--November

Crops in the Summer

Farming Simulator 25 Crop Calendar Summer

Summer has fewer options for planting than in spring, but a lot of the crops from spring have a planting period that overlaps with summer. Because of this, you might be harvesting before planting more crops. However, if you want to grow canola in any given year, you'll want to plant it right in August, which is the earliest you're able to plant it, because it takes almost a full year to grow.

Crop Name

Planting Period

Harvest Period

Canola

August--September

July--August

Carrots

April--July

August--November

Grass

March--November

All Year

Green Beans

April--June

August--November

Oilseed Radish

March--October

All Year

Olives

March--June

October

Parsnip

April--June

August--November

Poplar

March--August

All Year

Red Beet

April--June

August--November

Then, it's time to start the cycle again in fall. Depending on what you grow, you might need to put limestone in your fields every few years in order to keep growing crops. Otherwise, you should have a decent feeling for the planting seasons from here.

farming-sim-25.jpg
15 Images
15 Images
farming-simulator-25-farm-overview-screen.jpg
farming-simulator-25-finally-revealed-game-rant-5.jpg
farming-simulator-25-finally-revealed-game-rant-4.jpg
farming-simulator-25-finally-revealed-game-rant-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-crossplay.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-6-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-5-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-9-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-8-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-3-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-7-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-1-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-2-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-4-2.jpg
farming-simulator-25-press-image-10-2.jpg
Farming Simulator 25
Farming Simulator 25 Tractor In The Barn
Next
How To Reset Vehicles In Farming Simulator 25

Reset your vehicles if they're stuck, or to send them right to the mechanic.