In Farming Simulator 25, crops are likely to be your main source of income. Since crops can only be planted and harvested at certain times, it's good to know the schedule for the crops you have access to so that you can earn a relatively steady income. However, if you don't want to worry about keeping track of when to plant and harvest, you can turn off Seasonal Growth in your Game Settings.

Related What Causes Contracts To Fail In Farming Simulator 2025 Contracts are great when you start in FS25, but why are so many failing?

But if you're keeping Seasonal Growth toggled on, then there are a few resources to help you plan out your farm. In addition, there are other circumstances to consider when you're getting ready to harvest if you want to avoid diminishing your crop yield.

The Basics of Crops

When you start your game, you have a couple of fields and seeds ready to use. However, that won't last forever, so you need to prepare to purchase, plant, and harvest crops on your own. The planting and harvesting parts are being covered by season, but here are some general tips about farming:

Seeds and vehicles can both be purchased from the vehicle shop .

. You need to load seeders with seeds by driving them next to a bag of seeds.

You can check if a field is ready to be harvested by standing near it, and the status window in the bottom right will say if it's ready for harvesting.

will say if it's ready for harvesting. Harvesting a field while it's raining reduces your yield, so you only get half of what you would normally harvest.

In your menu, the calendar is a great resource to help you with planting and harvest for each season. Additionally, the price charts in your menu are great for helping you decide if you want to simply sell crops, store them, or process them further before selling.

Crops in the Fall

The default time that the game begins is August, which is perfect for taking a look at your fall crop options and when they need to be harvested. When you first start, you should have some wheat or rice ready to harvest, depending on which map you choose. After that, you'll want to consider picking up crops that are suitable to plant in fall.

Crop Name Planting Period Harvest Period Barley September--October June--July Canola August–September July--August Grass March--November All Year Oilseed Radish March--October All Year Wheat September--October July--August

Crops in the Winter

As you might expect, there aren't a lot of options for crops that you can plant in the winter. In fact, you have only one option available for planting in the winter. Because of this, you'll likely spend this season caring for your animals and working on new buildings for your farm. Additionally, you can make a decent profit on crops if you store them in a silo, then sell them in the winter.

Crop Name Planting Period Harvest Period Cotton February--March October--November

Crops in the Spring

Unlike in winter, spring gives you the most options for crops to plant. So, you should be pretty busy during this season between planting, fertilizing, and taking care of your animals. Don't forget to refuel your vehicles and make sure they don't need a visit to the mechanic in the meantime.

Crop Name Planting Period Harvest Period Carrots April--July August--November Corn April--May October--November Cotton February--March October--November Grapes March--May September--October Grass March--November All Year Green Beans April--June August--November Long Grain Rice April September Oats March--April July--August Oilseed Radish March--October All Year Olives March--June October Parsnips April--June August--November Peas March--April July--September Poplar March--August All Year Potatoes March--April August--September Red Beet April--June August--November Rice April--May August--September Sorghum April--May August--September Soybeans April--May October--November Spinach March--May All Year Sugar Beet March--April October--November Sugarcane March--April October--November Sunflowers March--April October--November

Crops in the Summer

Summer has fewer options for planting than in spring, but a lot of the crops from spring have a planting period that overlaps with summer. Because of this, you might be harvesting before planting more crops. However, if you want to grow canola in any given year, you'll want to plant it right in August, which is the earliest you're able to plant it, because it takes almost a full year to grow.

Crop Name Planting Period Harvest Period Canola August--September July--August Carrots April--July August--November Grass March--November All Year Green Beans April--June August--November Oilseed Radish March--October All Year Olives March--June October Parsnip April--June August--November Poplar March--August All Year Red Beet April--June August--November

Then, it's time to start the cycle again in fall. Depending on what you grow, you might need to put limestone in your fields every few years in order to keep growing crops. Otherwise, you should have a decent feeling for the planting seasons from here.

15 Images 15 Images Close Farming Simulator 25