In addition to growing crops in Farming Simulator 25, you can raise animals as livestock or to produce animal by-products, such as milk, cheese, and even honey. While crops might get the most attention and require the most maintenance due to the requirements of planting and harvesting at least once a year, raising animals has several benefits that make it worth putting in the effort to build barns for them, purchasing proper equipment, and learning how to care for them.

Animals in Farming Simulator 25 can be an underrated resource for your farm. Raising animals can be profitable from selling meat, especially with buffalo, but you can find a steady source of income simply from producing milk on your farm, as the prices for milk are rather stable throughout the year.

How to Care for Animals

Just like your crops, animals on your farm need proper care in order to thrive. You can visit the Vehicle Shop, which is near the mechanic's location, to buy barns to construct on your land, feed for your animals, trucks that you can use to transport water, and even go into the Animal Dealer's menu through the Vehicle Shop, letting you select your first animals. Animals that produce milk include:

Cows

Goats

Buffalo

When you first start a game, you might have a pasture, especially if you're on the Riverbend Springs map. However, your animals won't produce milk in a pasture. This means that you need to make a visit to the Vehicle Shop and pay for some construction, which is pricey depending on which barn you want. You also need to keep in mind that you don't start with a vehicle capable of transporting water, which adds another expense on top of starting your journey into animal husbandry.

When you're purchasing a barn to construct, the description tells you if it allows for the production of milk.

How to Get Milk

When your animals are capable of producing milk, are well cared for, and have the proper facility that allows for the production of milk, then all you need to do is check the milk tank next to the barn to see if you've collected any. If you have, then you can load it up to either sell, store, or process into other items, such as cheese. If you haven't, then check on the status of your animals and make sure that they are in good health, have water, and have the proper food supply. You can check what they like to eat in the animal menu, but for animals that produce milk, it's usually:

Total Mixed Ratio (a blend of Straw, Silage, and Hay)

Grass

Silage

Straw

Hay

From here, you should have everything you need to start growing and storing the food supply for your animals, which helps give you steady income through the production of animal by-products.