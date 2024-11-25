Your vehicles are going to break down at some point while playing Farming Simulator 25. Even just using them overtime leads to damage gradually increasing, and eventually that forces you to take them in for repairs. Luckily, the process of repairing your vehicles is rather simple and straightforward. All you need to do is select the vehicle that's damaged and choose the repair option.

Instead, the tough part of repairing vehicles in Farming Simulator 25 is actually finding the mechanic's location. With three different maps to start out on, each one has a unique layout, which also means that the mechanic's location changes depending on the map you're using. However, the map doesn't have a marker for the mechanic. So, you need to make use of a different location’s marker that's always beside the mechanic: the vehicle shop.

The Mechanic's Location In Riverbend Springs

Close

In Riverbend Springs, the mechanic is pretty far away from your farm. Go into your map and look for the symbols that have a little shopping basket on them. Each map has at least two of these, one for the warehouse and one for the vehicle shop, but Riverbend has other shopping markers for places like the restaurant.

Once you find the vehicle shop, head over. If you're in the parking lot and looking at the front of the vehicle shop, you'll see a building to your right. The mechanic is located in front of the garage door on the right of that building.

The Mechanic's Location In Hutan Pantai

Hutan Pantai’s mechanic is also a bit far from your farm, but the road layout on this map makes the drive over rather smooth. It's tucked into a little area between fields, which puts it near Field 2, a big field that makes it easy to spot the vehicle shop next to it, and therefore, the mechanic. When you're at the vehicle shop and looking at it from the front, you'll see the mechanic symbol to your right by the wall.

If you want to get to the mechanic faster, you can select one of your vehicles and choose to reset it to send it to the vehicle shop. From there, choose to either enter the vehicle or visit the vehicle shop, and you'll be next to the mechanic instantly.

The Mechanic's Location In Zielonka

Unlike the other maps, the mechanic is actually right by your farm in Zielonka. That's right, in Zielonka, all you need to do is cross the street, and you'll be at the vehicle shop. From here, the mechanic is a bit more hidden compared to other maps. Instead of being to the right of the vehicle shop, the mechanic is located in the same building, but on the other side. So, run around to the back of the building, and you'll spot the little mechanic's wrench.