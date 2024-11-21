Hutan Pantai, one of the first three maps in Farming Simulator 25, includes rice fields, but you might run into some issues when you're preparing and tending to rice fields. You also need to pay attention to factors that you don't normally consider for other crops, such as water levels, since you need to flood the paddy before you can properly plant rice.

Your farm in Hutan Pantai starts you off with everything you need to grow rice, but if you begin in August, then it's harvest season instead of planting season for rice. Normal rice will be a better start, since you have a longer planting and harvest season for it compared to long grain rice, but you can plant either option in your paddy.

How To Prepare A Rice Field

If you don't already have a rice field, you can place one using:

Build mode

Go to the second menu

Select cultivation

Choose rice field

Create your rice field

Once you have a rice field, and you're in the month of April, you're ready to get started. You might want to consider purchasing saplings and fertilizer first and transporting them back to your farm if you don't have these items prepared already. You can head to the shop to buy saplings, or you can store and grow rice saplings in a greenhouse. Although you don't need to do this first, it streamlines the rest of the process.

To prepare your field, you need to interact with the water pump next to it and flood the field. The pump won't let you add more water than you need, so you don't need to worry too much about that part. You do, however, need to make sure that the water stays at a certain level by interacting with the pump from time to time, which again takes care of the current level for you and stops you from adding too much.

Planting Rice

Load up your planter with the rice saplings and fertilizer. From here, drive to your field and either plant the saplings yourself, or set up an AI worker to do it for you if you don't mind paying them a bit of money in exchange. Then, it's time to tend your fields until it's August.

The AI workers seem to have a few bugs that could prevent them from planting rice saplings properly, with a message in the corner saying they encountered an error. Therefore, you might have to plant them yourself even if you try to use AI workers.

How To Harvest Rice

When it's August, your rice is ready to harvest. If you're on Hutan Pantai, you should already have an Iseki harvester. If now, you'll need one to harvest your rice. Then, it's just like harvesting any other crop. Again, if you don't want to do the job yourself, you can set up an AI worker to harvest the rice for you. Pour the rice into a trailer, then head out to store, sell, or process it. You can use the crop price menu to check which options will give you the most money. After that, you can repeat the process, or try growing new crops.