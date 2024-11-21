In Farming Simulator 25, you won't be surprised to see that your equipment breaks down over time and gets dirty as you use it. Since dirty equipment can be a hindrance, especially if you play in first person and then have to try seeing through grimy windows, you'll need to know how to clean your equipment and avoid running into field of vision issues due to dirt. To that end, you need to make use of the pressure washer.

Unfortunately, that's easier said than done, as the pressure washer seems to be a bit bugged. Additionally, transportation isn't the easiest with the pressure washer, so being unprepared can cost you a fair chunk of time.

How To Get The Pressure Washer

This first step is going to vary a bit depending on which map you're playing on. You need to go to the vehicle shop, wherever that might be on your map. It's tempting to use the map's fast travel to pop over to the vehicle shop instantly, but you might want to consider driving to the shop instead with a vehicle that can then have the pressure washer loaded onto it in order to transport it back to your farm. If you have to walk the pressure washer back to your farm, it takes a while, as it only moves at about 7 kph.

Once you're at the shop, go to the miscellaneous section for Hand Tools to find the pressure washer. It doesn't have the term "pressure washer" in its name, but the description says that it can be used to clean dirty vehicles and tools. Like other purchases, it'll appear in the parking lot when you confirm the purchase, and from there, it's up to you to get it to your farm.

Some players report running into an issue where they're unable to move the pressure washer at all, leaving them unable to use it.

How To Use The Pressure Washer

Using the pressure washer can be easier than getting it, but it seems to run into a bug at random that stops it from working, or prevents you from grabbing the lance at all. However, if everything is working properly, when you stand by the pressure washer, you should see an option to grab its lance if you have the help menu active in the top left corner of your screen. Then, you should see the help menu update with controls to spray water. When you're done, you return the lance the same way you picked it up.

From there, you can store it until you need it again. If you decide to lease the pressure washer instead of buying it, then you can return it when you finish using it and continue working on building your farm and selling products.