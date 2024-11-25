Quick Links How To Reset Vehicles

One feature in Farming Simulator 25 is the gradual degradation of your equipment, which is shown by the percentage of damage when you look at the vehicle's stats. Additionally, you might end up getting a vehicle stuck in a location that makes it essentially unusable, such as driving it into a river, where you are unable to even enter it and the game automatically ejects you back into the water.

In these cases, it can seem difficult to figure out a way to get your vehicle to a place where you can use it, or where you can get it repaired. Luckily, you have tools at your disposal that make this task easier than it might feel at first when you first have equipment problems.

How To Reset Vehicles

Resetting vehicles sends them directly to the shop, which is great if you get them stuck somewhere and can't resolve the issue through other methods. To reset a vehicle:

Open your menus and settings

Open your map or go to the vehicle menu and use it to find your desired vehicle on the map

Select the vehicle on the map to bring up an image and options beneath it

Choose to reset the vehicle

Confirm that you want to reset the vehicle, sending it to the shop

Recovering Your Reset Vehicles

After you confirm that you want to reset your vehicle, you can find the vehicle shop on your map and see its icon at that location. This makes it easy to travel to your vehicle as well, since you can select the shop and choose the "Visit" option to avoid walking the entire way there in order to drive your vehicle back to your farm. Since the mechanic is next to the vehicle shop on every map, you can repair your vehicle if needed while you're there, then drive it back.

Alternatively, you can use the option of having an AI worker bring your vehicle back with the "Set Job" choice in the little menu that appears under the vehicle's image when it's selected on the map. This method can be a bit tricky, and has some issues like contracts have been having, where the feature randomly decides it doesn't want to function properly. When it comes to having an AI worker move vehicles, you want to set it as a task that doesn't loop with the goal of just traveling.