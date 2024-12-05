It might be a bit surprising, but Farming Simulator 25 includes collectibles, with each of the three available maps having a set of items hidden in various locations. These collectibles are part of restoring the museum in Riverbend Springs, so gathering all of them gives you an achievement. However, if you're short on money, each collectible gives you a small reward when you collect it, adding another incentive to search for these items.

The hard part about these collectibles is that they aren't a single item, such as collecting Skulltulas in Ocarina of Time, so you need to look for different items each time. Luckily, if you have the Help Window active in your settings, you'll know when you're in the right place because the "Collect" prompt appears at the top of the menu, and it doesn't matter which order you gather them in. Here's where to find each collectible in Riverbend Springs.

Field 16 - Barn Pipe

To the east of Field 16, you'll find a barn with a second level. Climb the ladder on the outside and enter from the roof, but be careful not to fall into the hole in front of the door. Stand by the large metal pipe and hit "Collect."

Field 4 - Blue Metal Machine

This is one of the easiest to pick up, since it's right by your farm. Head to the south of Field 4 and enter the little shed there. In the corner, there's a machine made of blue metal. Stand near it and hit "Collect."

Field 31 - Bucket Behind Nets

If you go to Field 31 and head to the east, you'll find a small shed that you can enter. Inside, there's a section that has nets over it. You need to stand by the wooden bucket and hit "Collect."

Field 86 - Cave Diagram

There's an area to the northwest of Field 86 where you can find stairs leading to the top of a train tunnel. However, this collectible might be the hardest to pick up simply because of how hidden it is. When you're standing at the top of the stairs and looking at the cliff, there's an opening that's partially hidden by the trees. Head inside, and you'll find the diagram you need.

Animal Dealer - Dumpster Rake

This time, you're going to the Animal Dealer instead of a field. Head to the back of the building to find a red dumpster enclosed by a fence. You'll need to use the stacked crates to jump up and get over the fence. Stand by the dumpster and hit "Collect" to pick up the rake.

Field 70 - Shed Machine

This is another item that's a bit tucked away. Go to Field 70 and go to the northwest corner, entering the wooded area nearby. Here, you find a small shed with a red metal machine inside it. Stand by the machine and hit "Collect."

Spinnery - Typewriter

Instead of a field, go to the Spinnery. However, you want to go to the garage that's here instead of the other buildings, where you'll find a typewriter in the corner. Head over to it and hit "Collect."

Gas Station - Phone

For this item, go to the Gas Station that's north of Field 74. Next to the door on the left, there's a phone on the wall. Stand by it and hit "Collect."

Field 25 - Metal Grate

Make your way to Field 25 this time and head to the east where you'll find a little shed. Inside, there's a life preserver on the wall, and a circular metal grate contained in it. Go by the life preserver and hit "Collect."

Field 82 - Metal Wheel

Head on over to Field 82 and to the west. Naturally, you'll find another shed where there's a metal wheel sitting on a box. Stand by it and hit "Collect."

Paper Factory - Desk

Time to go to the Paper Factory that's to the east of Field 55. Climb the stairs that have the interaction point at the top, then pass that point to the window that's next to the water wheel. When standing by the window, you have the option to hit "Collect" and gather the desk inside the building.

Field 27 - Shovel

This isn't exactly in Field 27, but that's your closest reference to get here, so head over there first. Then, go to the southeast and on the metal scaffolding that goes into the water, but not the one that goes up. There's a small shack here that has a shovel next to a chair. Go to it and hit "Collect."

Playground - Lamp

Head to the Playground Maker Hall instead of a field, and you'll find a workshop that has stairs going to a lower level. Head down, and you'll find a lamp sitting on a desk in the corner. Stand by it and hit "Collect."

Field 90 - Red Metal Machine

This isn't exactly in Field 90, but that's your closest travel point, so head over. Then, go to the southwest and into the woods. When you're by a creek, you should see a small shed on the other side. Enter the shed, stand by the red machine inside, and hit "Collect."

Field 87 - Machine By The Dumpster

Go to Field 87 and head to the south, where you'll find a few buildings. Enter the barn and search for the red dumpster, where you'll find a machine made of red metal on its right. Stand by it and hit "Collect."

Field 39 - Red Machine In A Shed

Head to Field 39 and enter the woods to the north, looking for a shed tucked away in them. Inside the shed is a somewhat large machine made of red metal in the corner. Stand next to it and hit "Collect."

Ropemaker - Whistle

Travel to the Ropemaker and look for the barn nearby. Enter it and find a machine with a wheel in the corner that has a small item that looks somewhat like a train whistle on top. Stand as close as you can to it and hit "Collect."

Sawmill - Chalkboard

Go to the Sawmill and next to the machinery where logs would be loaded to be cut. Tucked right around the corner is a little wooden desk that's facing a chalkboard. Stand nearby and hit "Collect."

Neighborhood - Wall Planters

There's not a great fast travel choice here, but you could use Field 17, the Tailor Shop, or even walk from your farm to a house that's north of the Tailor Shop with a white shed. At the back of the shed, you'll see two planters with flowers in them. Stand by it and pick them up.

Field 47 - Smoker On Beehives

North of Field 47, you'll see a bunch of bee symbols on the map. In the middle of the beehives you find here, you can find a smoker sitting on top of one of the hives. Stand by it and hit "Collect."

Field 86 - Watchtower

To the northeast of Field 86 is a tower, which is easy to spot when you're standing in the field. Climb the tower to find the furnace at the top and hit "Collect."

Field 20 - Wheelbarrow

Go to Field 20 and head to the southwest corner to find a small windmill. Under the windmill is a wheelbarrow. Stand by it and hit "Collect."

Field 42 - Wooden Frame

In the southwest corner of Field 42, there's a barn that has a bunch of hay, including an arch of hay. Crouch under it to find a wooden frame on the other side and hit "Collect."

Field 21 - Wooden Elevator

To the west of Field 21 is a nice shed that has what looks like part of a wooden elevator in the corner. Stand next to it and hit "Collect."

Ferry - Workbench

Go to the restaurant by Field 63 and board the ferry. Around the back is a set of stairs, and tucked under the stairs is a workbench. Stand by it and hit "Collect." This marks the last collectible, so you should be able to move onto the next stage of rebuilding the museum, or simply enjoy the achievement and extra money.