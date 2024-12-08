In Farming Simulator 25, the fields stretch as far as the eye can see and every harvest is a chance to grow your agricultural empire. You’d think farming is just about planting and harvesting, but this game throws you into a whirlwind of choices. What’s the best crop to grow? Should you lease or buy equipment? And why didn’t anyone warn you about the importance of horsepower when picking a seeder?

You might have even been selling crops at rock-bottom prices or unaware that direct sowing could have saved you tons of time. That’s why we’ve put together a list of useful tips that will transform your farm into a well-oiled machine.

10 Roll Your Field Just After Planting

Rolling fields in Farming Simulator 25 might not sound like the most glamorous job on your virtual farm, but trust me, it’s the secret sauce for bumper harvests. Rolling presses the soil down, giving those seeds a cozy environment to grow. Rolling also makes your soil smoother, which makes future work like fertilizing or weeding a breeze.

But like everything in farming, timing is everything. Rolling right after sowing ensures your seeds are settled before they start sprouting. Rolling over growing plants can damage them and nobody wants that sad “needs rolling” message haunting their fields.

9 Corn and Sorghum are the Most Nutritious Foods for Pigs

Pigs in Farming Simulator 25 are more than cute additions to your farm -- they’re money-making machines! These porky pals are all about reproduction, turning your investment into a steady stream of profits. Pigs breed faster than any other animal in the game, letting you sell the extras for cash. The more you feed them, the faster they reproduce.

Give them straw, and they’ll reward you with manure and slurry, which are excellent for fertilizing your crops. So you can say goodbye to expensive chemical fertilizers​. And the best part is that pigs aren’t picky eaters. The best meals to feed your pigs are corn and sorghum, with about 50% nutrients. But you can also go for wheat and barley.

8 Everything in Your Vehicle is Lost When You Reset It

Sometimes vehicles or equipment get stuck in tricky spots, such as ditches or tight corners. Instead of spending valuable time trying to get them out manually, the reset function allows you to move them back to the shop or a specific reset point on the map. It’s a lifesaver when you’re too busy managing crops to spend hours untangling equipment.

But before you hit the reset button, know that resetting can get you out of sticky situations, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. So if you’ve got a trailer full of crops, resetting empties out the trailer. Resetting often sends your vehicle back to its default state, meaning you’ll need to reattach every attachment you added before. So I would recommend you use resets sparingly -- kind of like a cheat code for emergencies. If you’re hauling precious cargo, try freeing the vehicle manually first. But if all else fails, a reset can be the quickest way to get rolling again.

7 You Can Get Water from Natural Reservoirs or Map Tanks Instead of Buying

Whether you’re nurturing a thriving greenhouse or keeping your livestock happy, water is essential. But here’s the kicker: you don’t always have to spend money to get it. Using natural water sources like lakes, ponds or rivers is not only free, but also incredibly convenient. It’s all about working smarter, not harder (or poorer).

Some maps come equipped with refill stations or water towers. These are often placed near farms or towns for easy access. Simply park your tank nearby, follow the on-screen prompts and fill up. Sometimes these aren’t entirely free, but they’re still a cost-effective option.

6 Sell Wood Chips for Money

There are a bunch of ways to earn money in this farmers simulation game , but one you may not know about is by trading wood chips. Wood chips are essentially shredded wood byproducts, and instead of letting them go to waste, you can cash in on them. It’s a sustainable, efficient way to maximize every inch of your forestry operations.

Plus, if you’re managing a large farm, wood chips are a great way to make extra money without adding a ton of extra work​. You should keep an eye on market trends. Some seasons or missions may increase wood chip demand, giving you a better payout.

5 Overwatering or Under-Maintenance of Your Rice Fields Can Affect Yields

Rice loves water, so you’ll need to create specialized flooded fields. Use the Build Mode to set up a rice paddy under the "Cultivation" tab. For maximum efficiency, place your water pump nearby -- this is crucial for managing water levels as rice thrives in a swampy environment​.

But remember rice isn’t a "set it and forget it" crop. Regular rice fields need consistent flooding, while long grain rice requires precise water levels at different stages. Don’t overdo it! Midway through the growing cycle, apply fertilizer to maximize yields. Watch for changes in your crops. Brownish pellets mean your rice is ready for harvesting.

4 Sell Crops When Their Prices Peak

Crop prices in Farming Simulator 25 are like stocks -- they rise and fall depending on demand and season. Selling when prices are at their lowest is like tossing your hard-earned cash into the wind. Take wheat, for instance: prices may slump in harvest season when everyone’s growing it, but soar during winter when supplies dwindle.

Timing your sales perfectly could mean doubling or even tripling your profits. That cash can go toward shiny new equipment, more land or even hopping into livestock farming for a diverse income stream​.

3 Ensure the Tractor and Seeder or Planter are Compatible

In Farming Simulator 25, selecting the right seeder or planter isn’t as simple as grabbing the biggest or fanciest one. It’s about making sure your tractor can handle the job. Trust me, nothing’s worse than watching your under-powered tractor struggle like it’s dragging a mountain behind it!

Every seeder or planter in the game comes with a horsepower (HP) requirement. So if you have a 100 HP tractor and your seeder needs 120 HP, that poor tractor will groan, crawl and leave you with patchy, incomplete fields.

2 Use Direct Sowing Machines with Disc Harrows to Cultivate and Plant

Direct sowing machines can save you significant time by combining two farming processes: cultivating and planting. These machines come equipped with disc harrows, which work the soil as they drop the seeds in place. It’s like planting and prepping in one smooth motion.

Farming is a busy business and every minute counts. With direct sowing, you’re slicing fieldwork time in half. You’ve got other things to handle—fertilizing, harvesting, maybe even a little cow-rearing. Using direct sowing machines also helps you avoid those pesky stones that pop up during plowing.

1 Apply Fertilizer Only Twice During the Crop Cycle

If you're aiming for the juiciest yields, you need to master the art of double fertilization. Yes, applying fertilizer twice during the crop cycle is all you need -- no more, no less. The first application enriches the soil. The second dose ensures your crops have everything they need during those crucial growth stages.

Lay down the first layer of fertilizer just before planting your seeds. You’re essentially setting the stage for a healthy crop. Once your crops hit an early growth stage -- think those tiny green shoots poking out -- apply the second round. That’s it! No more fertilizer is needed after this point.