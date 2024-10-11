The United Kingdom of Euchronia in Metaphor: ReFantazio is a vast and expansive world, one of the biggest ATLUS has ever done in an RPG. While the many sceneries are gorgeous to look at, getting to where you need to go can take a while on foot. Luckily, you can fast travel in different ways and here's how.

There are minor story spoilers for early game (around the 12 hour mark), so proceed with caution.

How to Fast Travel

Depending on what fast-travel you are looking for in Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are two major ways: in-town and on the Gauntlet Runner. These involve instant transportation, so no need to walk or run where you need to go. A few button clicks and you'll be on your way!

Way #1: In-Town via Map

If you are in a town with many areas like Grand Triad, Virga Island, or Martira, getting from one area to another could take some time, especially if you are revisiting the place. Fortunately, you can fast travel to any location within the town from your map. Press R1(PlayStation/Xbox) and M (PC) and it'll open up your mini-map, where you can see all of the locations in the town, as well as where followers and activities are. However, the most useful feature is, by moving through the many areas via the side list on the right, you can click on one and can travel to said location in an instant.

This makes trips to restock on potions or shopping sprees at the armory convenient and easy. This also lets you get to objectives quickly without having to travel by foot. It's important to note that you can only fast travel to areas you've been to, so you do need to do some exploring within the town in order to get back to said location in the future.

Spoilers for after leaving the Grand Triad in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Way #2: On The Gauntlet Runner

Close

Traveling on the Gauntlet Runner is a rather long and intricate process. Trips to certain destinations could take days, which can skim precious time from your many objectives. Yet, as discovered by Neuras and the Protagonist once they land in Martira for the first time, the Protagonist can make the Gauntlet Runner transport to any major location instantly. This is a huge discovery, as now trips to and from the Capital and other important cities can be made without all the travel. To access this, you need only open the Map (R1 on PlayStation/Xbox, M on PC) and hit it again to open the World Map.

From there, move to one of the major cities available and click on it to open their map and choose your desired destination. You can also do this on the Gauntlet Runner in the Central Corridor/Engine Room at the Teleportation Igniter. It's important to note that you have to have traveled to those locations before, so you can't go to a major town you have yet to discover, as discouraging as that is to the crew. Plus, you can't travel to certain dungeons, only citites and such. Still, this means that if you have business in Brilehaven or ventures in Virga Island, you can travel there in an instant and settle those scores without the day/s trip.

Extra: Sword-gliding

While this way does not involve instant transportation, sword-gliding is a great way to get to where you need to go on ground in style. Click Circle/O (PlayStation), B (Xbox) and V (PC) while running and the prince's sword you have will unsheathe and let you ride it like a skateboard! It's a lot faster than running around and fun to just glide around cities. While you can only do that in cities, it's a cool touch that makes getting to new destinations quick and with flair. And what political candidate doesn't want a little flair to them?