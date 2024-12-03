Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 lets you level up your battle pass, weapons, and overall progression. As you gain XP, you can get new weapons like the GPMG-7 and the Combat Axe as a lethal.

Finish your daily challenges every day.

How to Level Up Fast

Despite what the title says, there is more than one way to level up quickly in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. One of the best ways, however, is to complete your daily missions. When you boot up the lobby, you'll see your Daily Challenges on the top left of the screen. The missions can alternate wildly. For example, on December 2, the daily challenges included the following for this writer:

Get a Kill while in Last Stand from the Morphine Injector Field Upgrade

Get 10 One Shot Kills with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle

Get 10 Headshots with Sniper Rifles

Each task provides 2500 XP, and if you complete all three, you'll get an additional 3000 XP. It's similar to how Fortnite's Battle Royale mode works.

Calling Card Challenges give XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Complete Challenges

Another way to gain XP is to complete Calling Card Challenges. For example, if you get 10 kills while or shortly after diving, you'll get 1000 XP and a cool calling card for your trouble. If you complete all the Boot Camp Challenges, you'll get 5000 XP. They include the following:

Get 10 kills while or shortly after diving (Action Hero)

Get 10 ills while sliding (Slipshot)

Eliminate 25 players with Melee weapons (Pocket Knife)

Take down 25 enemies while crouched or prone (Stalking Prey)

Ping an enemy is then killed shortly after 15 times (Communications Major)

Eliminate 10 players while using enemy weapons you've picked up from the ground (Guerilla Warfare)

Harder challenges from the Elite Operator and Grizzled Veteran sections grant more XP. Some even have stages of completion with higher rates of XP given with each part.

Keep Switching Weapons

In addition to completing challenges, you'll get XP from getting Mastery Badges. If you get 500 eliminations with the AS VAL, for example, you'll get 5000 XP. Bronze badges give you 1000 XP by getting 100 eliminations and silver badges from 150 eliminations give you 2,500 XP. If you keep switching weapons after reaching these goals, you'll keep getting XP.

Weapons aren't the only source of XP with Mastery Badges. This applies to all of your Lethals, Scorestreaks, Tacticals, and Field Upgrades as well. You'll get 2500 XP by getting 50 kills with the Blast Trap.

Play the Objective

You'll get extra XP by playing the objective in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Your points are increased even more if you have the Strategist combat specialty. You'll gain a score bonus for objectives and destroying enemy equipment. This combat specialty is unlocked by adding three green perks to your loadout, like Flak Jacket, Dispatcher, and Gearhead. The points can really add up.

Use XP Tokens to get Double XP in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Use XP Tokens and Participate in Double XP Days

Double XP days occur every so often to encourage players to get into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The official Call of Duty accounts on social media usually announce when these occur. You'll also get specific timing through in-game announcements. While double XP isn't in effect, you can use XP tokens from the lobby. Press the left analog stick and select the 2XP tokens you want to activate. You can unlock them through the battle pass.