At the heart of any raid group in Final Fantasy XIV is a crafter. Without them, savage prog parties would look less likely to clear early content, as they go above and beyond to collect materials and craft gear for the populous. They run the economy in general, with almost every little thing on the marketboard having some ties to crafting in some capacity. Without them the game would be a barren wasteland.

With Dawntrail, crafters have seen a boost in level and abilities thanks to a couple of new skills, but it's up to the player to level them to the max level (100). While you can take your sweet time, whether you want to benefit from early splurging or the various new items, getting there the quickest way possible is in your best interest. Thankfully, there are a couple easy means of doing so.

Leves

If you’ve ever had to level a crafter in Final Fantasy XIV, you’d know that the best way to do it is leves. This is by far the fastest and most efficient way in leveling the jobs, as you can earn upwards of a third of a level for a single turn-in.

The big appeal is that if you turn-in a high quality item, such as a piece of gear, it will double the rewards you get. So, say the reward is around 3,000,000 EXP. Well, turning in a high quality piece will now earn you 6,000,000 EXP. Considering each level requires between 13 and 23 million experience to level, this means you’ll be running through it fast.

The only challenge is actually crafting the pieces as each piece of gear is generally interconnected, meaning you’ll need to level specific crafters and gatherers equally. To get around this, you can utilize the marketboard and buy the high quality gear, but most of the time the community takes notice of which are the best and the price is generally high. Regardless, if you have the gil, this is without doubt the fastest means of leveling crafters.

While you can hold upwards of 100 leves and turn in as many as you want, you are only granted six new ones every day, so there's a slight limitation to this method. You can quickly run out of leve quests if you’re doing all crafter jobs.

Grand Company Turn-Ins

Unfortunately, past leves, the options for leveling crafters is dramatically limited. Grand Company turn-ins are probably the second-best means of leveling crafters for the amount of time invested, especially because, similar to leves, you can turn in high quality items for even more experience.

Not only that, but depending on what's the hot item of the day, you could earn upwards of ten million experience, doubling that if an HQ item is handed over. This is essentially the same as leves but limited to a single item per job. It’s a good, gradual leveling method that, if you have the time, will add up in the long run.

It scales based on your level, so if you’re level 98, it will require you to turn in a level 98 piece of gear. Simply go to your registered grand company, be it Maeltrom, Twin Adders or Immortal Flames and if you’re high enough rank, you’ll be able to turn in expert deliveries.

Custom Deliveries

Another limited means of leveling your crafting jobs, but one that’s beneficial in multiple ways. There are currently ten different custom deliveries across Eorzea, each with its own unique story and characters. These do require unique crafts, so you can’t just buy them off the marketboard like for grand company and leve turn-ins, but thankfully, these are easy to craft, even at lower levels.

The limitation is the number of turn-ins you’re allowed to submit every week. Unlike grand company turn-ins which are daily, you are only allowed twelve turn-ins every week. Considering each turn in is around 2 million EXP, it can generate one or two levels each week if you focus on a single job.

The benefit is that even the lowest level custom delivery client will give you the same amount of rewards as the latest, higher level client. Simply find the custom delivery client who has “BONUS” plastered next to the item and go craft it. It will generate the most rewards, both EXP, gil and purple scrips.

Raw Crafting Grind

The least expensive but by far the most time-consuming, you could always level up your crafters the old-fashioned way: crafting. The amount of EXP you earn for each craft, especially if you attempt to make high quality items, is actually significant, generating hundreds of thousands of exp per craft. If you simply put on auto-craft, it will hand out much less experience, but the amount of effort is far less. So you can simply buy or gather a certain item, such as logs, ore or fleece, and put the auto-craft on and walk away and reap the rewards.

If you want the most bang for your buck with HQ crafts, though, there are ways to ease this burden, specifically with macros. Simply start crafting a simple, one-to-two material requiring items, such as lumber, ingots, hides, etc. and record all of your actions through a macro. You will have to take in consideration factors such as random quality improvements, but otherwise, generating your own macros can be done quickly.