With the introduction of Dawntrail, jobs have increased in level to 100. It's not just the battle jobs, but crafters and gatherers as well. They're the heart of the MMORPG, as without them, cosmetics and prog gear for raiding wouldn't exist. Square Enix has populated the entire world with nodes to collect materials for crafters to create pieces of art.

Just as in any expansion, you'll have to level up each class in order to progress to bigger and better things. It's just a quick grind, going from node-to-node, but instead, there are various means of leveling the gathering jobs. Here are the top five ways to quickly level up miner, botanist and fisher in Dawntrail.

1 Raw Gathering Grind

It may not be the most efficient way to level up your gatherers, but it passes the time. Do what you’re meant to do: gather. Go out in the world and gather as many new materials as you can find and do it for hours on end. It’s something you can do mindlessly while doing something else, such as watching a movie or listening to music or waiting for the exceedingly lengthy DPS queues.

Regardless, they offer a decent amount of EXP if you’re willing to grind it out. Best yet, the materials collected, especially early on in the expansion, can be sold for a lot of Gil. So not only will you be working to better the job, but you’ll also earn a decent chunk of change on the side, not to mention be ready for leveling your crafters.

2 Collectible Turn-ins

A little bit of a boost in your EXP while doing the raw gathering grind is collectibles. This will only be unlocked when you’ve finished the expansion (or at least very late in it), but they allow you to make quick EXP for little work. The downside is that you’re only able to do it at specific times of the day. So, until you reach around level 95, there will be two collectible items per job, and really only one of them is worth the effort.

They come up at specific times in-game (for example, the Miner’s is at 10AM/PM while the Botanist’s is at 12AM/PM). This means twenty to thirty minutes of your time will be just waiting around while the nodes come back up. It may require you to look at your clock a lot, but it’s still something that must be done if you want to utilize the gatherer jobs. This is because the hidden folklore nodes are locked behind the purple gatherers’ scrips. More so, the end-game scrips also unlock various gear, materia and crafting mats that will be needed.

3 Grand Company Turn-ins

Something we completely forgot about for the first couple of days, be sure to take advantage of the daily grand company turn-ins. If you’re high enough rank at the grand company, you’ll be able to turn in specific items the NPCs request.

While crafters can be a hassle because it requires them to actually craft or buy the item off the marketboard, gatherers have a much easier job. All you need to do is go to the location where the item can be farmed and mine, harvest or fish away until you have enough (which is only a couple of fish or around twenty gathered items). This will generate a large amount of EXP for the day, and if it’s a highly requested item – there being a couple every day – you could earn a substantial amount.

4 Leves

These we don’t recommend doing until the crafters are completely maxed out. While they offer a good amount of EXP for the amount of work you have to do, leves only receive a replenishment of six per twenty-four hours, meaning you will be limited.

We consider leves to be the go-to way to level crafters, especially if you have the gil to buy gear off the marketboard. Because of this, leves are only recommended until after the desired crafters are fully maxed, and then you should be utilizing the system. With that said, if you don’t care about crafters, then this is a great way to quickly level up the jobs.

5 Job Quests

Finally, be sure to capitalize on the side quests in Tuliyollal. Located on the eastern harbor of the small port town, there are side quests for each of the different gatherers, although they have been consolidated a bit. Fishers have their own side quests and turn-ins, while botanists and miners are the same.

You'll need to decide which job you’d like to prioritize as, while they don’t give a lot of EXP, it can fill any missing holes in your EXP bar. It’s the last on our list for a reason as there’s a limited number of turn-ins you can do and they are gated by levels.