Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is having an open beta between February 20 and February 24, and fans can check out eight different characters during the process. It will be live on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S systems, and thankfully you won't need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass subscription to play the beta.

The action begins on February 20 at midnight sharp and ends four days later for both PC and console players. Four modes will be available during its launch, including Ranked Match, Casual Match, and Room Match. You can also train your combos and learn each of the eight characters in the offline Training mode. The characters featured during the open beta haven't been announced yet.

Additionally, the open beta will let us experience the two different control schemes that are designed for newcomers and seasoned pros, like Street Fighter VI and Tekken 8.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves has quite a lot of announced characters so far. They include:

Rock Howard

Terry Bogard

B. Jenet

Marco Rodrigues

Preecha

Hotaru Futaba

Vox Reaper

Tizoc

Kevin Rian

Billy Kane

Mai Shiranui

Kim Dong Hwan

Gato

SNK is Spreading Fatal Fury All Over

If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can now check out the classic SNES fighting game Fatal Fury 2 through a Switch Online subscription. Two other games launched on the service, including classic RPG Super Ninja Boy and Japanese-only puzzle game Sutte Hakkun.

SNK characters have also been added to Capcom's Street Fighter 6 as DLC. Terry Bogard launched on September 24, 2024, while Mai Shirunui heads to the game on February 6. Mai's release gives you two weeks to get pumped for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves' launch.

Fatal Fury began in 1991 and has since grown a cult fanbase over the past three decades of its existence. However, the last entry, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, was released back in 1999. This is the first game in the series for over 20 years to debut. SNK says its press release that "Fatal Fury returns with a classic battle system evolved for the next generation of fighters" with City of the Wolves.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves launches on April 24, 2025, for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A physical release will be arriving for the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X releases.