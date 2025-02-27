SNK held an open beta for Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves over these past few days and it may not be the last. The general user experience was worse than anticipated, due to a variety of issues besides the gameplay. In particular, most players had problems with the matchmaking itself -- an issue that plagued KOFXV for most of its lifespan.

Yasuyuki Oda, a longtime developer and producer at SNK, tweeted that the company is considering holding another network test.

Fans of the franchise are hopeful that the team can learn from their past mistakes. Given that the game is expected to release in April, a second beta would have to be relatively soon. Some other problems players had with the beta were related to the implementation of rollback netcode, as well as the user interface. When players were able to find a match, the experience wasn't as smooth compared to the average game in Street Fighter 6. While the comparison may irk some, it's worth mentioning due to recent collaborations between SNK and Capcom. With SF6 hosting Mai and Terry as guest characters, COTW drew more attention from potential new fans.

Related Mai Shiranui Available Now for Street Fighter 6 Mai is considered a guest character, and is the second ever for the Street Fighter series.

As for the UI, operating the menus felt off due to noticeable input delay. Thankfully, there was nothing like that when fighting an opponent, but going through the game's settings or trying to host a lobby was more cumbersome than it needed to be. The lobbies also implemented a rather slow cursor to navigate with. Some have called for this aspect to simply be removed outright. This feedback may not have been what SNK was expecting, but hopefully it will prove useful before the game is released.

Despite these problems, most players had a positive perspective when it came to actually playing the game. The original Garou is one of the most-heralded titles in the fighting game scene, and this sequel has been a dream for many. The system mechanics attempt to blend modern fighting game design with old conventions and the combos are flashy and visually appealing. Which makes it important to note that all this criticism comes from a genuine community that wants to see SNK's legacy continue.

It remains to be seen if this means the studio will actually announce a second beta anytime soon. Some concerned fans would rather the game be delayed than be released in its current state, so SNK has a lot to consider. Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves is currently planned for release on April 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Next Tekken 8 Season 2 Announced, First Character Revealed The season characters will once again be released by actual season in the calendar, with the first one coming March 31.