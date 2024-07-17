Key Takeaways Jude Bellingham is the youngest global cover star for EA SPORTS FC 25, representing football's future and generating special moments.

Bellingham's impressive career achievements with Real Madrid and England make him a deserving cover athlete for EA SPORTS FC 25.

The Ultimate Edition features football icons like David Beckham and Gianluigi Buffon, showcasing 17 prestigious trophies and iconic moments.

EA has officially announced EA SPORTS FC 25 and its cover athlete for this year's soccer game. Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham will be on the cover of the standard edition later this year. No announce date has been revealed nor have the official platforms supported. Bellingham will be the youngest global cover star to be featured on one of EA's soccer titles. He will also be the new cover athlete for EA SPORTS FC Mobile. The Standard Edition will feature Bellingham at El Clasico in April posing in his renowned Belligol celebration after scoring the winner in front of his home crowd at the Bernabeu.

“From the moment he announced himself on the global stage, Jude has exemplified what it means to give everything for the club. His performances for both Real Madrid and England have cemented his status as a truly generational talent, with an incredible ability to change a game and create special moments for football fans,” said David Jackson, VP Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “Jude is the perfect ambassador for EA SPORTS FC. He aligns strongly with our future; as we move from product to platform, transcending the sport at the intersection of football, culture and entertainment, and we're thrilled to welcome him as this year’s EA SPORTS FC cover star.”

Deserving Cover Athlete

After the move to Real Madrid, Bellingham would capture a few trophies. These included winning the UEFA Champions League, LALIGA EA SPORTS and Supercopa de Espana just with club titles. He would pick up the LALIGA Player of the Season, Laureus Breakthrough of the Year, Golden Boy and Kopa Trophies for world's best player under 21. He helped England reached the final of the UEFA EURO 2024 as all these accolades helped to cement his cover on EA SPORTS FC 25.

The biggest names in the sport all came together for the Ultimate Edition of EA SPORTS FC 25. This cover includes Bellingham along with Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Aitana Bonmati and icons David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon. This cover includes 17 of the world's most coveted football trophies. This includes UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women's Champions League, Ballon d'Or, Premier League, LALIGA, Liga F, Serie A, and Ligue 1 among others. These all help to highlight iconic moments across all of these cover stars careers. Those on EA SPORTS FC Mobile can access a Jude Bellingham 95 rated item in celebration of this reveal. You can watch the trailer here.