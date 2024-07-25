Key Takeaways FC IQ introduces new Player Roles, Team Tactics, and Smart Tactics for a wider variety of gameplay experiences in EA SPORTS FC 25.

HyperMotionV and PlayStyles are combined with FC IQ to enhance authenticity and realism with real-world data and player behavior.

Familiarity levels like Role+ and Role++ will define player mastery, while Team Tactics and Smart Tactics allow for strategic gameplay adjustments.

EA has released the first Gameplay Deep Dive for this year's soccer/football game EA SPORTS FC 25. The game is slated to release on September 27 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. The series focus on HyperMotion continues with HyperMotionV as this will only be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC versions of the game. The Deep Dive Pitch Notes recieves input from Keegan Sabatino, Gameplay Director on EA FC, along with Brae Thompson and Thomas Caleffi. Pre-order is available today for both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition of EA SPORTS FC 25. You can check out the Deep Dive Video here.

FC IQ is FC 25 at its Core

FC IQ will be the new core tactical and positional system for this year's game. This refresh focuses on changing the approach to both tactics and positioning that allows for a wider variety of gameplay. A new AI model that is powered by real-world data will influence these tactics via the all new Player Roles. EA SPORTS FC 25 will feature more than 50 new Player Roles that focuses on pitch behavior and more authenticity on the field.

FC IQ will join forces with HyperMotionV and PlayStyles as the foundation of FC 25. Real-world volumetric data from top teams and footballers will further push HyperMotion into the future with true visuals and authenticity of the players. PlayStyles further showcases players' abilities and personalities on the ball. FC IQ will further add variety to this experience. FC IQ comprises of three main components: Player Roles, Team Tactics and Smart Tactics.

Player Roles drive the individual player's thought process and behavioural actions. Each of these roles will be distinct with both positive and negative results. The proprietary AI model will assign a majority of the Familiar Roles that allows players to perform duties at a higher capacity than other players. This also determines how players line up both with and without the ball. Roles dictate the main responsibilities while Focus is a modifier upon that Role that will tweak some characteristics. There will be 31 Roles at launch that will include 1-3 Focuses that total in 52 unique combinations. A breakdown is below for each position.

Position | Role - Focus

GK Goalkeeper - Defend | Balanced Sweeper Keeper - Balanced

RB | LB Fullback - Defend | Balanced Wingback - Balanced Falseback - Defend | Balanced Attacking Winback - Balanced | Attack

CB Defender - Defend | Balanced Stopper - Balanced Ball-Playing Defender - Defend | Build-Up

CDM Holding - Defend | Roaming Centre-Half - Defend Deep-Lying Playmaker - Defend | Roaming

CM Box-to-Box - Balanced Holding - Defend Deep-Lying Playmaker - Defend Playmaker - Attack | Roaming Half-Winger - Balanced | Attack

RM | LM Winger - Balanced | Attack Wide Midfielder - Defend | Balanced Wide Playmaker - Attack Inside Forward - Balanced | Attack

CAM Playmaker - Balanced | Roaming Shadow Striker - Attack Half-Winger - Balanced | Attack

RW | LW Winger - Balanced | Attack Inside Forward - Balanced | Attack | Roaming Wide Playmaker - Attack

ST Advance Forward - Attack | Complete Poacher - Attack False 9 - Build-Up Target Forward - Balanced | Attack | Wide



Role Familiarity will be connected to specific players and acts on that Role level. Familiarity is position-based, meaning if the player is at one of their preferred positions, they can play any role in it. Again, the proprietary AI will determine this.

[Role] - A regular role means the player can play in that Role.

- A regular role means the player can play in that Role. [Role+] - Indicated with a ‘+’ sign meaning this player has mastered the Role. Every player in FC 25 has at least one Role+.

- Indicated with a ‘+’ sign meaning this player has mastered the Role. [Role++] - A ‘++’ sign indicates the player is a world-class player in this role.

- A ‘++’ sign indicates the player is a world-class player in this role. Out of Position - The yellow exclamation mark indicates a simplified version of the Role when the player is out of position.

Work as a Team

Team Tactics will allow the whole team to think and behave more like real-world professionals. Tactical settings including Formation, Defensive Approach and Build-Up Style are one of the main components of Team Tactics. You will be able to quickly set tactics with presets. Five indepdendent Custom Tatics can be created and the option to share these will be available. A Dynamic Summary will analyze these tactics for feedback. Smart Tactics will make in-game tactical decision more accessible and intuitive. A messaging system will suggest a range of tactical change in-game based on the flow of the match. You can read more details about this, HypermotionV and more at the Pitch Notes here.