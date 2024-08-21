Key Takeaways FC IQ brings new tactical depth to EA SPORTS FC 25, enhancing player strategies with 52 unique Role combinations.

The system prioritizes Squad Building and team balance, emphasizing cohesive tactics over individual player positions.

Real-world data-driven AI assigns Familiar Roles based on player positions to create authentic gameplay experiences.

Today, EA has released its deep dive on FC IQ for EA SPORTS FC 25, which is slated to release on September 25. FC IQ will be the new core tactical positional system for this year's game. This will help to refresh the approach to both tactics and positioning thus resulting in a greater variety of gameplay. Powered by a new AI model with real-world data, this will help to influence player tactics through all-new Player Roles in the game. This core element will be the latest foundational pillar of gameplay innovation alongside the previously introduced HyperMotion, which is in its fifth iteration.

FC IQ Components

The community has been vocal about new updates for Tactics in the series, and the intent for FC IQ is to shake up how players choose to play the game no matter the mode. The three main components of Football IQ are Player Roles, Team Tactics and Smart Tactics. These will individually enhance the game's strategic depth to deliver a more authentic experience. Player Roles will guide how every player thinks, behaves and moves off the ball ranging from Goalkeepers to Strikers. Specific Roles and Focuses will dictate this behavior with or without the ball, with 31 Roles and 1-3 Focuses allowing for 52 unique combinations.

The philosophy behind FC IQ and the Roles system is to emphasize Squad Building rather than just player positions. Playing the game is now designed to include more managerial elements and team balancing with players who fit that tactical system while adjusting those tactics to suit the squad. Two options include creating the tactic and finding a player for it or getting a player and build the tactics around that player. The idea is for players to create a cohesive tactic scheme by using individual player's specalties without sacrificing team cohesiveness.

The Roles aspect will be based on positions and any player in that position will have all Roles available to them. These will be at different Familiarity levels. There will be 52 different Player Roles to choose the off-ball behavior of players based on their authentic familiar Roles. Each Role is distinct with positive and negatives available. The team's formation will determine how teams defend when the player doesn't have the ball. Losing possession will have players return to the formation position to defend and this can be quicker or slower based on a variety of factors. Properiary AI will assign Familiar Roles based on real-world data. Familiarity will be position-based, so players with preferred position, they can play any role in that position. For a full detailed run-down on how individual positions work and more on FC IQ, check out the Pitch Notes here.