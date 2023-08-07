All Psychic Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Vicious Mockery Unleash a string of enchanted insults at a creature. It takes damage and receives Disadvantage on its next Attack Roll. 1d4 Psychic 18m

Dissonant Whispers Whisper a discordant melody to a creature. It takes 3d6 Psychic damage and becomes Frightened. 3d6 Psychic 18m

Wrathful Smite Your weapon absorbs your wrath as you strike, possibly Frightening your target. If the spellcaster misses the initial Attack, the spell slot and Bonus Action are not consumed. 1d6 Psychic Weapon Range

Phantasmal Force Flood a creature‘s mind with an illusion of the last thing that attacked it. Each turn, it takes 1d6 Psychic damage. Each time it takes damage from another source, the damage type of Phantasmal Force changes to that damage type. 1d6 Psychic 18m

Githyanki Greatsword When the wielder has 50% hit points or less, they deal an additional 1d4Psychic damage.

Sword Of Screams Weapon deals an additional 1d4Psychic damage.