Back to the Wilderness in Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game Reveal Trailer

The concept of “wilderness” is an odd one in the days of Google Maps and satellite imagery for just about every square inch of the planet, but looking down from a great height will never be the same as being there. The map is not the terrain, and while there’s no place on Earth people haven’t been there’s plenty we only passed through on the way to somewhere else, big and wide and empty. The roads and freeways that connect people to where they want to be are countless miles away, and the only remaining evidence of a human touch may be a ruin here or an overgrown path there. It’s not that the land is hostile to human effort but rather completely indifferent, worn down by weather leaving behind jumbles of rocks, hills, rivers, and other inconvenient features. Traveling in the wilderness isn’t for standard cars but rather big metal beasts designed for power rather than speed, and while it was fun to explore in Snowrunner it’s about time to take a new approach to offroad exploration.

The journey from Spintires to Mudrunner to Snowrunner has been a ride but the series is nicely stable now, with Snowrunner in particular getting ten seasons of content drops in its three years of life. That’s an excellent run for any game but now it’s time for something new, so Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game has been announced to be the next step in wrangling big trucks through the roughest terrain nature has to offer. The focus on the new game is scientific journeys, which brings with it shiny new tech like scouting drones, metal detectors, and echo sounders to get a sense of water depth when fording an unknown stream. The winch system in particular is getting a major upgrade, now able to be bolted into rock rather than just being a hook on a steel line, making it much more versatile when there are no convenient trees around. It’s a bit early yet for specific details but the general flow looks to be one of scouting the map with drones, exploring with the lighter vehicles, then using the big beasts to haul in the materials necessary to construct a base plus bring back anything found at the mission objectives.

While there’s no set date for release yet, Expeditions will be coming out some time in 2024 on PC, Switch, and both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The reveal trailer shows an unspoiled world in need of exploration, plus some of the gadgets you get to play with along the way, so check it out in preparation for a little light vehicular dominance of the beautiful outdoors.