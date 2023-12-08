Blackfathom Deeps Raid Loot | WoW Classic: SOD

Players may recognize Blackfathom Deeps as the Dungeon it once was having now shifted into a Raid for World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery. As with any raid, Blackfathom Deeps is challenging as players will have to contend with seven bosses and various challenges. However, there are plenty of rewards to be had. Of course, the raid becomes available at level 25 in Phase 1. If you’re ready to plunder the Blackfathom Deeps Raid for goods, this guide will offer you information on what you can potentially expect to claim for yourself.
Boss drops: Armor Sets
Boss drops: Ghamoo-ra
Boss drops: Gelihast
Boss drops: Aku’mai
Boss Drops: Lady Sarevess
Boss Drops: Twilight Lord Kelris
Boss Drops: Baron Aquanis
Boss drops: Lorgus Jett
Quest Rewards In The Blackfathom Deeps Raid
Alongside the Blackfathom Deeps Raid comes several associated quests that all bear fruits for those who complete them. Below are the rewards that you can obtain from each of the quests. They are distinguished by Horde and Alliance versions.
|Item
|Slot
|Faction
|Quest
|Acolyte’s Void Pearl
|Trinket
|The Heart of the Void
|Ancient Arctic Buckler
|Shield
|Blackfathom Villainy
|Avenger’s Void Pearl
|Trinket
|The Heart of the Void
|Band of the Iron Fist
|Ring
|Allegiance to the Old Gods
|Chittering Beetle Clasps
|Wrist
|Researching the Corruption
|Ever-Sustaining Ring
|Ring
|Knowledge in the Deeps
|Frayed Chestnut Mantle
|Shoulder
|Allegiance to the Old Gods
|Inscribed Gravestone Scepter
|Wand
|Blackfathom Villainy
|Invoker’s Void Pearl
|Trinket
|The Heart of the Void
|Nimbus Boots of Insight
|Feet
|Twilight Falls
|Tender’s Heartwood Girdle
|Waist
|Twilight Falls
|Worn Prelacy Cape
|Cloak
|Researching the Corruption
Armor Sets
Throughout the Raid, there are four different Tier Sets that you can potentially collect. Each set contains a total of three pieces. However, there are bonuses offered for adorning both 2 pieces of the set and all 3.
Twilight Invoker Cloth Set
|Armor
|Slot
|Boss (drop)
|Twilight Invoker’s Shawl
|Head
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
|Twilight Invoker’s Robes
|Chest
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
|Twilight Invoker’s Shoes
|Feet
|Lorgus Jett
Bonuses:
- 2 Pieces offers increased damage and healing from magical spells and effects up to 9.
- 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%.
Twilight Elementalist Leather Set
|Armor
|Slot
|Boss (drop)
|Twilight Elementalist’s Cowl
|Head
|Gelihast
|Twilight Elementalist’s Robe
|Chest
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
|Twilight Elementalist’s Footpads
|Feet
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Bonuses:
- 2 Pieces offers increased damage and healing from magical spells and effects up to 12.
- 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%
Twilight Slayer Leather Set
|Armor
|Slot
|Boss (drop)
|Twilight Slayer’s Cowl
|Head
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett / Aku’mai
|Twilight Slayer’s Tunic
|Chest
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
|Twilight Slayer’s Footpads
|Feet
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Bonuses:
- 2 Pieces offer +12 Attack Power
- 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%
Twilight Avenger Mail Set
|Armor
|Slot
|Boss (drop)
|Twilight Avenger’s Helm
|Head
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
|Twilight Avenger’s Chain
|Chest
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
|Twilight Avenger’s Boots
|Feet
|Gelihast / Lorgus Jett
Bonuses:
- 2 Pieces offer +12 Attack Power
- 3 Pieces improves your chance to strike with spells, ranged, and melee attacks by 1%
Other Boss Loot Drops
Aside from the four Twilight armor sets, there are also several other items that drop exclusively from the bosses of the Blackfathom Deeps Raid in Season of Discovery. Be on the lookout for these special drops.
Ghamoo-ra
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Adamantine Tortoise Armor
|Armor
|Chest
|Clamweave Tunic
|Armor
|Chest
|Bindings of Serra’kis
|Armor
|Wrist
|Ghamoo-ra’s Cinch
|Armor
|Waist
|Mantle of the Thresher Slayer
|Armor
|Shoulder
|Shimmering Shoulderpads
|Armor
|Shoulder
|Chipped Bite of Serra’kis
|One-Handed
|One-Handed
|Ironhide Arbalest
|Ranged
|Ranged
|Shell Plate Barrier
|Item
|Shield
|Shimmering Thresher Cape
|Item
|Cloak
Gelihast
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Algae Gauntlets
|Armor
|Hands
|Murloc Hide Kneeboots
|Armor
|Feet
|Black Boiled Leathers
|Armor
|Chest
|Skinwalkers
|Armor
|Feet
|Coral Reef Axe
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Deadlight
|Weapon
|One-handed
|Twilight Sage’s Walking Stick
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Wrathful Spire
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Black Shroud Choker
|Item
|Amulet
|Ring of Shadowsight
|Item
|Ring
|Black Murloc Egg
|Item
|Trinket
|Tome of Cavern Lore
|Item
|Off-hand Frill
Aku’mai
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Ancient Moss Cinch
|Armor
|Waist
|Hydra Hide Cuirass
|Armor
|Chest
|Crabshell Waders
|Armor
|Feet
|Sentinel Pauldrons
|Armor
|Shoulder
|Hydra Hide Cuirass
|Armor
|Chest
|Shadowscale Coif
|Armor
|Head
|Soul Leech Pants
|Armor
|Legs
|Azshari Arbalest
|Weapon
|Ranged
|Bael Modan Blunderbuss
|Weapon
|Ranged
|Dagger of Willing Sacrifice
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Gusting Wind
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Deadly Strike of the Hydra
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Vampiric Boot Knife
|Weapon
|One-Handed
Lady Sarevess
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Artemis Cowl
|Armor
|Head
|Azshari Novice’s Shoulderpads
|Armor
|Shoulder
|Leggings of the Faithful
|Armor
|Legs
|Mask of Scorn
|Armor
|Head
|Naga Battle Gauntlets
|Armor
|Hands
|Rakkamar’s Tattered Thinking Cap
|Armor
|Feet
|Guardian’s Trident
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Honed Darkwater Talwar
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Naga Heartrender
|Weapon
|Ranged
|Strength of Purpose
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Band of Deep Places
|Item
|Ring
|Signet of Beasts
|Item
|Ring
|Waterproof Scarf
|Item
|Cloak
Twilight Lord Kelris
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Black Fingerless Gloves
|Armor
|Hands
|Gaze Dreamer Leggings
|Armor
|Legs
|Slick Fingerless Gloves
|Armor
|Hands
|Twilight Defender’s Girdle
|Armor
|Waist
|Blackfathom Ritual Dagger
|Weapons
|One-Handed
|Phoenix Ignition
|Weapons
|Ranged
|Rod of the Ancient Sleepwalker
|Weapons
|Two-Handed
|Fetish of Mischief
|Item
|Trinket
|Jagged Bone Necklace
|Item
|Amulet
|Signet of the Twilight Lord
|Item
|Ring
|Tome of Shadow Warding
|Item
|Off-hand Frill
|Voidwalker Brooch
|Item
|Amulet
|Glowing Fetish Amulet
|Item
|Amulet
Baron Aquanis
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Cord of Aquanis
|Armor
|Waist
|Handwraps of Befouled Water
|Armor
|Hands
|Sub-Zero Pauldrons
|Armor
|Shoulder
|Shoulderguards of Crushing Depths
|Armor
|Shoulder
|Fathomblade
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Cracked Water Globe
|Item
|Off-hand Frill
|Droplet Choker
|Item
|Amulet
|Flowing Scarf
|Item
|Cloak
|High Tide Choker
|Item
|Amulet
|Loop of Swift Currents
|Item
|Ring
|Hydraxian Bangles
|Item
|Wrist
Lorgus Jett
|Item
|Classification
|Slot
|Weapon Type
|Glowing Leather Bands
|Armor
|Wrist
|Sturdy Hood
|Armor
|Head
|Fist of the Wild
|Weapon
|Two-Handed
|Hammer of Righteous Judgement
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Sun-Touched Crescent
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Crashing Thunder
|Weapon
|One-Handed
|Discarded Tenets of the Silver Hand
|Item
|Libram
|Carved Driftwood Icon
|Item
|Totem
|Mind-Expanding Mushroom
|Item
|Idol
