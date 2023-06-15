CRK Codes (Cookie Run Kingdom) – June 2023 Update

What is Cookie Run Kingdom (CRK)?

Embark on an epic journey in this mobile game with everyone’s favorite tiny heroes, the Cookies, in Cookie Run: Kingdom! Meet our lovable Cookies, voiced by a talented cast of voice actors, and dress them up in chic costumes.

Explore the secrets of the ancient Cookies and their kingdoms as you join GingerBrave and his friends in their battle against Dark Enchantress Cookie and her dark legion.

Build your own deliciously sweet kingdom with a variety of unique decors, craft items, and engage in vibrant kingdom life. Create the ultimate Cookie team with endless combinations of Treasures and Toppings, and prove your battle skills in the Kingdom Arena, Cookie Alliance, Super Mayhem, and Guild Battles.

Collaborate with your guildmates to reach the top of the ranking table and collect Guild Relics to become the strongest guild in the realm. Developed by Devsisters, Cookie Run: Kingdom offers a gacha system and various in-game currencies like Rainbow Cubes and Crystals to acquire new items and upgrades for your dream Cookie Kingdom.