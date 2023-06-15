CRK Codes (Cookie Run Kingdom) – June 2023 Update

Find all the latest CRK (Cookie Run Kingdom) Codes updated regularly on Hardcore Gamer.
Active Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (CRK) Codes:
No active CRK codes are available at the moment. The last code expired on April 24th, 2023. We’ll update this page with any new codes released by the developers.
How to Redeem the Codes
- Find your Player ID by clicking the menu button in the top right corner of the screen, then go to ‘Info’ and select ‘Settings’.
- Visit the DevPlay Coupon Page.
- Enter your Player ID and the codes.
- Your rewards will be available in the game’s Mailbox. If you encounter any issues, try restarting the app.
Follow these steps to redeem codes and enjoy your rewards in Cookie Run Kingdom!
Expired Cookie Run Kingdom (CRK) Codes
- BLOSSOMINGGIFT
- HERBSPRINGGIFT
- BLOSSOMINGGIFT
- 2NDBIRTHDAYPARTY
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2
- CRKALWAYSLOVEYOUD
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD5
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD6
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD7
- CRKINGDOMWITHBTS
- POCKETGAMERAWARD
- FOLLOWINGINLATAM
- MEETSORBETCOOKIE
- THANX200MPLAYERS
- 1015CKCOOKIELIVE
- NEWUPDATEISAHEAD
- CRKWELCOMEDISNEY
- 0728CKCOOKIELIVE
- CRKBEHINDNFUTURE
- FOLLOWUSINEUROPE
- TIKTOK1MFOLLOWERS
- COOKIELIVECOUPON
- DEVNOW40MKINGDOM
- 2022PPLSCHOICETY
- 0224CRKDARKCACAO
What is Cookie Run Kingdom (CRK)?
Embark on an epic journey in this mobile game with everyone’s favorite tiny heroes, the Cookies, in Cookie Run: Kingdom! Meet our lovable Cookies, voiced by a talented cast of voice actors, and dress them up in chic costumes.
Explore the secrets of the ancient Cookies and their kingdoms as you join GingerBrave and his friends in their battle against Dark Enchantress Cookie and her dark legion.
Build your own deliciously sweet kingdom with a variety of unique decors, craft items, and engage in vibrant kingdom life. Create the ultimate Cookie team with endless combinations of Treasures and Toppings, and prove your battle skills in the Kingdom Arena, Cookie Alliance, Super Mayhem, and Guild Battles.
Collaborate with your guildmates to reach the top of the ranking table and collect Guild Relics to become the strongest guild in the realm. Developed by Devsisters, Cookie Run: Kingdom offers a gacha system and various in-game currencies like Rainbow Cubes and Crystals to acquire new items and upgrades for your dream Cookie Kingdom.