D4 | All Season 1 Journey Rewards and Objectives in Diablo 4

With the release of Season 1, and the controversial changes in Patch 1.1.0, comes a new system for players to progress their characters and earn rewards. Most of the rewards are Codex of Power Unlocks so players will no longer need to complete every single dungeon in the game in order to unlock them.

The other rewards are Caches containing materials for crafting and upgrading items, and Favor that are used to unlock higher tiers of the Battle Pass.

Diablo 4 Season Journey Rewards

There are 7 chapters total to complete, not all objectives need to be completed in order to advance to the next chapter.

Chapter 1 Rewards

5 of the 7 New Legendary Aspects are unlocked after completing this chapter, the remaining 2 are unlocked in Chapters 5 and 6.

Large Favor Drop

First Journey Cache

Aspect of Ancestral Charge

Subterranean Aspect

Aspect of Gore Quills

Aspect of Pestilent Points

Aspect of Searing Wards

Chapter 2 Rewards

Large Favor Drop

Second Journey Cache

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect

Shockwave Aspect

Aspect of Exposed Flesh

Aspect of Surprise

Aspect of Frozen Orbit

Chapter 3 Rewards

Large Favor Drop

Third Journey Cache

Aspect of Encroaching Wrath

Dire Wolf’s Aspect

Aspect of Decay

Aspect of Imitated Imbuement

Aspect of the Unbroken Tether

Chapter 4 Rewards

Fourth Journey Cache

Earthquake Aspect

Lightning Dancer’s Aspect

Coldbringer’s Aspect

Umbrous Aspect

Gravitational Aspect

Chapter 5 Rewards

Another New Legendary Aspect is a reward in this chapter. It is a Mobility Aspect usable by all classes that increases movement speed.

Fifth Journey Cache

Craven Aspect

Chapter 6 Rewards

Another New Legendary Aspect shows up here as a reward. It is a Utility Aspect usable by all classes that stuns nearby enemies.

Sixth Journey Cache

Aspect of Audacity

Chapter 7 Rewards

Seventh Journey Cache

Title : “Wrathful”

: “Wrathful” Title: “Heart”

Diablo 4 Season Journey Objectives

Chapter 1 Objectives

Players need to complete any 7 out of 9 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

The Hangman’s Garden – Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere

– Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere Heart of Corruption – Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Den of Evil – Complete any Dungeon found on your Map

– Complete any Dungeon found on your Map Trouble in the Wilds – Complete a World Event found on your Map

– Complete a World Event found on your Map Into the Frozen Dark – Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks

– Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks What Lurks Below – Complete a Cellar

– Complete a Cellar Kind Stranger – Complete 5 priority or side quests

– Complete 5 priority or side quests Keeper of the Keys – Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities

– Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities Waste Not – Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith

Chapter 2 Objectives

Players need to complete any 9 out of 11 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Undertaker – Complete 10 Cellars

– Complete 10 Cellars Stopping the Spread – Collect 3 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Collect 3 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Ruins Reclaimed – Conquer a Stronghold

– Conquer a Stronghold A Torch in the Depths – Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Gemcutter – Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler

– Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler Baptized in Blood – Reach level 25

– Reach level 25 Vivisector – Collect 15 Demon Hearts, found from killing Demons or in Cellars

– Collect 15 Demon Hearts, found from killing Demons or in Cellars A Warrior of Taste – Change your gear’s appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe

– Change your gear’s appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe Lighting the Way – Interact with 10 waypoints for faster travel to new places

– Interact with 10 waypoints for faster travel to new places Spit and Polish – Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

– Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Finer Clarity – Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist

Chapter 3 Objectives

Players need to complete any 10 out of 13 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Shards of the Fiends – Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found from killing World Bosses or Treasure Goblins

– Collect 5 Scattered Prisms, found from killing World Bosses or Treasure Goblins Risk and Reward – Buy 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

– Buy 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities. Champion of the Lost – Conquer 5 Strongholds

– Conquer 5 Strongholds Touching the Eternal – Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons

– Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons A Master at Work – Complete 5 World Events with Mastery

– Complete 5 World Events with Mastery Hunter’s Whisper – Complete 10 Whispers, available after reaching a certain point in or completing the Campaign

– Complete 10 Whispers, available after reaching a certain point in or completing the Campaign Corruption Cleansed – Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign Wonders Distilled – Craft 5 Elixirs of any type at the Alchemist

– Craft 5 Elixirs of any type at the Alchemist Transfer of Power – Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist

– Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist Grim Reward – Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers

– Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers Exceptional Potency – Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist

– Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist Steel from Iron – Upgrade two items to Plus 2 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

– Upgrade two items to Plus 2 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Purging the Plague – Use Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel after completing or skipping the Campaign

Chapter 4 Objectives

Players need to complete any 10 out of 12 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Heartrender – Collect 10 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Collect 10 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign A World Apart – Change the World Tier. Look for this on your Map

– Change the World Tier. Look for this on your Map Quelled Hatred – Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for this on your Map

– Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for this on your Map The Stuff of Legends – Collect 5 Coiling Wards, found by salvaging Legendary Armor

– Collect 5 Coiling Wards, found by salvaging Legendary Armor Gifts of the Ancients – Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons

– Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power through completing Dungeons Benevolent Wanderer – Complete 25 priority or side quests

– Complete 25 priority or side quests The Father’s Gate – Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Nightmare World Tier

– Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Nightmare World Tier Miracles of Alchemy – Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist

– Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist Legacy of Sanctuary – Equip a Legendary item in every slot

– Equip a Legendary item in every slot A Trail of Mighty Corpses – Kill 100 Elite monsters

– Kill 100 Elite monsters Hardened by Battle – Reach level 50

– Reach level 50 A Legend at the Forge – Upgrade items to Plus 4 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

Chapter 5 Objectives

Players need to complete any 9 out of 11 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Wrath’s Beating Heart – Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign The Depths of Fear – Use Nightmare Sigils to empower 5 dungeons, and then complete them

– Use Nightmare Sigils to empower 5 dungeons, and then complete them Scourge of the Malignant – Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign

– Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign A Boon in the Tide – Open one Tortured Gift of any type during Helltide

– Open one Tortured Gift of any type during Helltide Keymaster – Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist

– Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist Cut the First Ear – Kill another player in PVP

– Kill another player in PVP Prophecy Manifest – Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during Helltide

– Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during Helltide Lingering Wrath – Defeat the Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline

– Defeat the Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline The Paragon’s Path – Unlock 15 Paragon nodes after reaching level 50, through using Paragon points

– Unlock 15 Paragon nodes after reaching level 50, through using Paragon points Restored Glory – Upgrade two items to Plus 4 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

– Upgrade two items to Plus 4 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Exceeded Potential – Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons

Chapter 6 Objectives

Players need to complete any 9 out of 11 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Lilith’s Undoing – Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map

– Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map Threshold of Damnation – Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock the Torment World Tier

– Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock the Torment World Tier Wrath’s Vengeance – Defeat the Nightmare Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline

– Defeat the Nightmare Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline Ancestral Artisan – Upgrade three items to Plus 5 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler

– Upgrade three items to Plus 5 at the Blacksmith or Jeweler Reaching for Greatness – Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons

– Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons The Gathering Fires – Acquire 1,000 Cinders during Helltide in World Tier III

– Acquire 1,000 Cinders during Helltide in World Tier III Crown to Foot – Imprint Aspects in every slot at the Occultist

– Imprint Aspects in every slot at the Occultist No Mere Mortal – Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50, through using Paragon points

– Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50, through using Paragon points Tempered by Hellfire – Reach level 75

– Reach level 75 Pilgrimage of Nightmares – Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon

– Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon A Fiend Brought Low – Kill a World Boss in World Tier III

Chapter 7 Objectives

Players need to complete any 6 out of 8 of these objectives to earn the rewards and unlock the next chapter.

Mephisto’s Bane – Purify 10,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map

– Purify 10,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map Heads of the Snake – Kill 5 Helltide Commanders during Helltide

– Kill 5 Helltide Commanders during Helltide The Spoils of Hell – Open 3 Tortured Gifts of Mysteries during Helltide

– Open 3 Tortured Gifts of Mysteries during Helltide Shattered Fiends – Kill all World Bosses 5 times each in World Tier IV

– Kill all World Bosses 5 times each in World Tier IV Blessed Mother Departed – Kill the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of Issalia in World Tier IV

– Kill the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of Issalia in World Tier IV Wrath’s Dying Breath – Defeat the Tormented Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline

– Defeat the Tormented Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline Annointed Immortal – Reach Level 100

– Reach Level 100 Lord of Nightmares – Complete a Tier 43 Nightmare Dungeon

Completing all objectives will reward players with the achievement “Cormond’s Staunchest Ally“.