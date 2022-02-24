Elden Ring Guide: Best Place to Farm Levels with Runes

A good portion of Elden Ring involves players obtaining runes from defeating enemies and using them to strengthen their arsenal. Be it leveling up or increasing their weapon’s capabilities, or just spending it on various materials, there’s a lot to do with runes. In the early game, players will see low amounts of runes that should take some time for them to level up. Collecting a few hundred runes isn’t too hard as it amounts to cutting down a small outpost or village, but what if that was made quicker?

We have found a good spot to obtain an incredible amount of runes and allow you to obtain upwards of 10 levels incredibly fast, at least in the early game. We went from level 9 to level 19 in a mere ten minutes, making this a very viable means of farming. Because the requirement for a level increases, this will take longer to perform, but even then, we found ourselves coming back to this location for fast filler experience.



If you’re starting the game for the first time, you’ll want to get your horse mount. This is obtained by finding four Lost Graces (Bonfires). Upon resting at the fourth, you will obtain your mount which will make this infinitely easier.

You’re in Limgrave at the beginning of the game and want to head to Caelid, a portion of the map that is far east. Head northeast until you pass what can only be described as a ghostly ferryman. Caelid is just past here, but you’ll want to take a wide berth when entering as the chapel to the north involves an invasion NPC and will kick you off your horse if you’re too close.

Upon entering Caelid, continue easterward until you reach the Caelid Ruins Lost Grace. Continue east along the cliffside until you find a spot you can jump over; here you’ll be overlooking a tower, but instead head right into dragon territory. Continue a little more south until you reach a burning wall and follow it east past the pale dragon.

Here you will come upon Fort Faroth, a deadly little structure filled with spirits and more importantly bats. You may think why come all this way to kill bats? But instead of giving you 47 runes per kill, these give 887; a little bit of a difference.

Upon entering the pitch black Fort Faroth, there will be one bat to greet you. Ideally, you’ll want a shield to guard break their attacks (their hypersonic scream can be countered), but if you want to just wail on it, that’s also an option. Be sure to watch out for its grab attack, though, as at early level, it’ll be a instant-kill.

When that bat is killed, you can either grab another bat in the opposite side of the room with a bow or magic, but be careful as a poisonous harpy looms around the corner. Otherwise head back to the Lost Grace and rest to repeat the process.

And there you have it, a fast and easy way to obtain runes in Elden Ring. It’s tedious, but should quickly shoot anyone up.