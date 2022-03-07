Elden Ring Guide: Ranni the Witch Questline (Age of Stars Ending)

So you’ve meet the mysterious Renna the Witch at the beginning of Elden Ring and you’ve become curious what her questline will lead to. In reality, this leads to a unique and one of the best endings of Elden Ring. Renna is actually Ranni the Witch, a sorceress demigod who tossed aside her cursemark long ago. Following her questline to the conclusion of the game will lead you to the “Age of Stars” ending and have you eternally bonded with the lovely witch. Here are all the steps you will need to go through in order to ascend to this ending:

Meet Ranni at the top of Ranni’s Rise in the Three Sisters after the Royal Knight Loretta fight in Caria Manor, located North West of Liurnia of the Lakes If she’s not here, the player must progress through the story a little further or beat Starscourge Radahn at the Redmane Castle (southeast in Caelid)

If you have accepted Sorcerer Rogier’s questline, you’ll have to return to him and report about the Cursemark, otherwise Ranni will continue to dismiss you

After accepting Ranni’s invite, you’ll need to beat Starscourge Radahn to access this area

Go down a giant crater in east Limgrave (west of Fort Haight)

After fighting the Mimic Tear, go across the bridge and make a left, hugging the wall until you reach the Ancestral Woods Lost Grace

Jump on the roofs behind this Grace and progress through this area until you get past a slew of mimics, including a giant troll mimic

At the end you’ll obtain the Fingerslayer Blade

Teleport back to Ranni and hand over the item and you will obtain the Carian Inverted Statue, an item that can be used on the Carian Study Hall east of to Liurnia of the Lakes Optionally, you can go there and get to the Divine Tower to pick up the Cursemark of Death to progress the Age of Duskborn ending



Head to the now accessible final tower in the north of Three Sisters to find a teleporter

Just before the first Lost Grace at your new destination, you’ll find a doll left in a coffin. Pick it up, sit at the Lost Grace and talk to it until it responds

You’re now instructed to eliminate an invader, Baleful Shadow; simply progress through the River into Nokstella, Eternal City until you reach a dam and the invader

After taking care of this aggressive swordsman, Ranni will reward you with a Discarded Palace Key Continue down the lift to pick up the Lost Grace as you’ll come back here soon



Head back to the boss room of Rennala in Raya Lucaria Grand Library and open the locked chest that you probably have forgotten about and pick up the Dark Moon Ring

Head back to the Lake of Rot Lost Grace, progress into the Grand Cloister and sit in a coffin, which will take you to an ominous portion of the map

Kill Astel, Naturalborn of the Void and progress behind its cave to find a sealed area

Use the Dark Moon Ring to break that seal and progress further to a lift

Progress to the big chapel, and either kill or avoid the Glintstone Dragon Adula

When going into the chapel, there will be a hole to the right of the altar. Simply maneuver your way down the hole to find Ranni’s body

Place the ring on her and Ranni will appear and confirm you are to be her lord, along with giving you a Dark Moon Greatsword

At the end of the game, instead of mending the Elden Ring, the player now has the choice of summoning Ranni and receiving the Age of Stars ending

And that’s all it takes. It’s a decently-sized questline that spans tens of hours long, but in our opinion, it’s one of the best endings you can get and definitely one of the most unique.