Elden Ring Guide: Where to Find Dectus Medallion Pieces to Access Altus Plateau

There are various means of progressing through the Elden Ring story. You can brute force it by traversing dangerous zones and fighting powerful enemies, or you can go around the world and find clues and items.

In order to get to the Golden City, you’ll need to gain access to the Altus Plateau, but unfortunately the lift in the north is not functioning. You can choose to go down below into the ravine and fight some powerful enemies, bats and harpies, and face off against the Magma Wrym, or you can find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion spread throughout the first half of the map.

Both these pieces are not particularly difficult to find, but it does require you to do some exploring. Fortunately, we have their exact locations right here:

Left Dectus Medallion: Fort Haight

From the starting Lost Grace, head all the way east past the swamp, down a cliffside and until you see the ocean. Follow the road south and you’ll find Fort Haight. Fight you way through this Fort and face off against a large blood blade knight. After disposing of him, head up the tower to find a chest with the left half of the medallion in it.

Right Dectus Medallion: Fort Faroth

If you’ve seen our leveling guide, you’ll know Fort Faroth is a popular destination, but one with powerful enemies. Head into Caelid all the way east behind a giant pale dragon. Entering this Fort is dangerous at low levels, but fortunately, after taking down the one bat in the entrance, you should be able to speed your way to the ladder at the other side of the room. Climbing it will bring you to a conveniently-placed chest with the medallion inside.

There you have it. You’re now able to bypass an entire area of the game, which comes in handy if you just want to explore and don’t want to fight the boss just yet.