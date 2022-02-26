Enjoy Another Scenic Look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land

We’re just a month away from the latest and most unique Kirby we’ve had in quite some time, and there’s no been no shortage of good looks at the gameplay and world players will get to explore. The latest short trailer gives us more sneak peaks at some exciting areas, in addition to teasing some brand new collectibles such as red coins seen in the gameplay. We also get another look at Mouthful Mode which fans are eager to see more of what Kirby can wrap his gigantic mouth around as we get ever closer.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25. Check out the latest teaser trailer below: