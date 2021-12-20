Every New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisuian Form, Evolution Announced So Far

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a major shakeup for the franchise. While not a mainline title or the start of a ninth-generation, it does aim to explore new gameplay mechanics and design decisions fans have long requested of the franchise. For example, the game employs a more active and action-oriented gameplay style. While not a full, true open-world, the Hisui region (which will later become the Sinnoh region) will feature more open areas for exploration. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will usher in a lot of new ideas to the franchise, but it won’t leave franchise fans without some of their favorite features.

First introduced in the seventh-generation, Regional Evolutions and Variants have quickly become a fan-favorite feature. The idea is simple, certain Pokémon from different regions may have adapted differently over time. It also served as a way to refresh older Pokémon and make them more viable on the competitive scene. It was an exciting addition to the Alola games and returned with exciting new additions in the Galar games. Now, for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we have Hisuian evolutions and variants that have adapted to Hisui’s rockier and colder environment.

Here’s every announced Hisuian evolution and variant announced so far. Be sure to check back as more are announced:

Wyrdeer

Type: Normal/Psychic

Evolution of Stantler

First introduced in Generation 2, Stantler is a Normal type Pokémon based on the real-world caribou species. With no evolutions or regional variants, Stantler faded into obscurity as it was not competitively viable. That changes with its new evolution, Wyrdeer. Described as a Pokémon that’s close with humans, Wyrdeer gains the powerful Psychic typing along with extremely warm fur.

Basculegion

Type: Water/Ghost

Evolution of Basculin

Generation 5’s Basculin gets an upgrade to Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Gaining the Ghost typing, a Basculin evolves into Basculegion when it’s possessed by the souls of other Basculin. Extremely aggressive, Basculegion attacks the moment it senses animosity.

Kleavor

Type: Bug/Rock

Evolution of Scyther

Generation 1’s Scyther gets a new evolution in the form of Kleavor and gains the Rock typing. Minerals found in the Hisui region cause the evolution by turning parts of its body into stone. Scyther’s arm-blades turn into large stone axes that are more than capable of cutting down trees. It’s unknown if Scyther’s other evolution, Scizor, can be obtained in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Hisuian Voltorb

Type: Electric/Grass

Kanto’s Voltorb is getting a makeover for the Hisui region. Famous for its iconic resemblance to Poké Balls in previous games, this regional variant makes Voltorb look like Poke Balls found in the time period of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Gaining the Grass typing, Hisuian Voltorb has a wood-grain makeup to reflect its new typing. Much like its Kanto counterpart, this Voltorb is known for discharging stored electricity that’ll shock anyone in its vicinity. It’s unknown at this time if there’s a Hisuian Electrode.

Hisuian Zorua & Hisuian Zoroark

Type: Normal/Ghost

These mythical Pokémon from Generation 5 get a disturbing makeover in the Hisui region. Some Zorua migrated to the Hisui region after being driven away from other lands by humans. Unable to survive in the new environments, they perished and were reborn as ghosts. Hisuian Zorua are known to absorb and draw strength from the terror created by their illusions.

Hisuian Zoroark’s long fur also projects terrifying illusions, though these can cause physical damage. Despite its malice and spite, it’s known to have a soft side and cares those it establishes close bonds with.

Hisuian Braviary

Type: Psychic/Flying

The seventh-generation flying Pokémon is created when a Rufflet evolves within the Hisui region. Gaining the Psychic typing, Hisuian Braviary imbue its screeches with psychic energy. Its pre-evolution, Rufflet, doesn’t have a Hisui form.

Hisuian Growlithe

Type: Fire/Rock

The already adorable Kanto Pokémon gets a facelift in the Hisui region. Hisuian Growlithe features a magnificent coat of fur that helps it survive the region’s cooler environment. It gets its new Rock typing from the sharp horn on its head, which is made out of rock. Unlike their Kanto counterparts, Hisuian Growlithe don’t naturally trust humans and prefer to travel in pairs. Building trust with one will take time. It remains unknown if Arcanine, Growlithe’s evolution, has a Hisui form.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches January 28, 2022 on Switch.