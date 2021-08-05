FIFA 22 Announces Club Creation and More for Career Mode

FIFA 22 will be implementing both a Managerial Career and Player Career in its Career Mode. The game is due to launch on October 1, and is addressing a lot of feedback for both modes that will rejuvenate the modes. The first major addition comes in the way of Club Creation, which takes place under the Managerial Career. You will pick a league to play in and replace a team in that respective league after choosing your club name and nickname. Picking a rival is also pivotal as this means these specific matches will have a higher importance.

Choosing your club’s home and away kit will include customization options. The ability to create a club crest is available in the game, along with the ability to create a stadium. Yes, stadium creation has been added to Career Mode as a set of base stadiums are available. These can then be further customized with changing seat colors, pitch patterns and more to help make the stadium your own. Atmosphere can also be customized with a wide selection of goal songs, crowd chants and entrance themes. Existing clubs with unlicensed stadiums are also able to be customized in FIFA 22, adding a whole new direction for the game.

With the Squad Builder, this will be used to actually fill in your created club. You will populate your club with a starting group of players as these will be generated and you will have control over the star rating and age of the players on the club. The nationality of players is based on the league you put your club in. This helps to keep clubs feeling authentic and a part of the league you choose. Board Priorities for the club in terms of objectives play a key role in the development of your squad. There will be presets built in to help build and identity for your club, but these can also be tweaked individually.

Significant changes are coming to the Player Career, and a lot of this carries over from the Pro Club that was shown off this week. Players will accrue XP through training and match objectives, as the ability to grow your player via a skill tree is present. Perks play a pivotal role in boosting your team and these include attacking support, chance creation and defensive cover. The perks build from there to quite a few to allow you to really create a specific type of player.

Player Career also introduces the ability to start off as a sub in the game. The idea behind this is to try and match the authenticity of coming in as a rookie. Building up your manager’s confidence with Manager Rating will net you more playing time as you complete match objectives. If you fail at these objectives during a match, objectives in training can give you a chance at redemption. The Manager Rating also coincides with your nationality to make your national team.

FIFA 22 is also looking to better document the story of your manager or player. When statistical milestones are set, news items will trigger when the events occur. There will also be new cinematics that help with dressing room atmosphere along with transfer negotiations. The team really seems to be going all in with FIFA 22 and reinventing the direction of the series. You can read the full Patch Notes here.