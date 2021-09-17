Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Job Changes Detailed

During Final Fantasy XIV’s 66 Live Letter today, Yoshi-P and crew detailed various new adjustments that will be made to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. This includes the new skills you can expect and major reworks. This is the standard Live Letter we generally get before the expansion.

The stream is still being aired, so this article will be filled with all the details as they’re announced.

They plan on building upon Shadowbringer’s rework

Recast times of primary abilities will be adjusted to align with 60 and 120 second timers (Warrior rework incoming?)

20-minute trailer for the job actions was shown

Changes for the roles and jobs Tanks Using defensive enhancements at optimal times will grant greater benefits Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Tomahawk away) Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel Paladin Requiescat will now be equally effective regardless of remaining MP A three-attack combo starting with Confiteor added Gap closer has been given 5 extra yalms Warrior Damage up effects can be triggered by AOE combos Onslaught and Upheaval will no longer drain Beast Guage New action to be added during Inner Release Dark Knight Salted Earth will now affect the area immediately around you and make a new action available Your simulacrum (double) will gain new actions you acquire Plunge getting a 5 yalm extension Gunbreaker Savage Claw and Wicked Talon will now swap in for Gnashing Fang on the hotbar, reducing the number of inputs Continuation can be used following Burst Strike Cartridges will be increased to 3 The gap closer has been increased to match the other tank jobs

