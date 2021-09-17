Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Job Changes Detailed

During Final Fantasy XIV’s 66 Live Letter today, Yoshi-P and crew detailed various new adjustments that will be made to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. This includes the new skills you can expect and major reworks. This is the standard Live Letter we generally get before the expansion.
The stream is still being aired, so this article will be filled with all the details as they’re announced.
- They plan on building upon Shadowbringer’s rework
- Recast times of primary abilities will be adjusted to align with 60 and 120 second timers (Warrior rework incoming?)
- 20-minute trailer for the job actions was shown
- Changes for the roles and jobs
- Tanks
- Using defensive enhancements at optimal times will grant greater benefits
- Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Tomahawk away)
- Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel
- Paladin
- Requiescat will now be equally effective regardless of remaining MP
- A three-attack combo starting with Confiteor added
- Gap closer has been given 5 extra yalms
- Warrior
- Damage up effects can be triggered by AOE combos
- Onslaught and Upheaval will no longer drain Beast Guage
- New action to be added during Inner Release
- Dark Knight
- Salted Earth will now affect the area immediately around you and make a new action available
- Your simulacrum (double) will gain new actions you acquire
- Plunge getting a 5 yalm extension
- Gunbreaker
- Savage Claw and Wicked Talon will now swap in for Gnashing Fang on the hotbar, reducing the number of inputs
- Continuation can be used following Burst Strike
- Cartridges will be increased to 3
- The gap closer has been increased to match the other tank jobs
- Melee DPS
- Feint will now reduce magical damage (but will be less potent than its affect on physical damage)
- Adjustments will ensure combos are not broken by ranged attacks (Enpi away)
- Parity between physical and magical attributes of weapons at the same iLevel
- Dragoon
- AoE rotation has been expanded
- New action available upon successful execution of weaponskill combo rotation
- Blood of the Dragon will become a trait
- Spineshatter Dive will become two charges
- Lance Charge will be 60 seconds, and Battle Litany will be 120 seconds
- Monk
- Chakras will now be unlocked at a lower level
- When conditions are fulfilled, Perfect Balance will allow for execution of a Masterful Blitz. The Blitz charge depends on the weaponskills used
- Perfect Balance will have two stacks
- Shoulder Tackle will be replaced with another gap closer that can target a party member
- Samurai
- Effects of Jinpu and Shifu can now be applied by AoE combos
- New action in vein of Iaijutsu and Tsubame-gaeshi will be available
- Meikyo Shisui has two charges
- Ninja
- Actions linked to Raiton, Doton and Huton will be added
- New action added to apply Huton
- Shadow Fang will be removed
- Reaper
- Uses scythe to attack in tandem with their avatar, and can serve as the avatar’s vessel to unleash more powerful attacks
- Able to grant enhancement to party
- Unique and specialized actions give them an edge in specific situations
- Soul gauge charge to unleash different attacks
- Skews towards pure melee, but not to the level of Samurai
- Melee DPS