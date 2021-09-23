Final Fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveal on October 5

It’s been a couple of years since the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and we are very surprised with some of its featured fighters. Steve from Minecraft? Who would have thought! In less than two weeks, fans will get to find out the final addition to the roster.

During the Nintendo Direct stream, it was announced Masahiro Sakurai will reveal the last character. There will also be gameplay demonstration so we’re getting a good look at their moves. With this we may get to see its amiibo figure. Tuesday, October 5 at 10am EST is the time to tune in and see who everyone has been waiting for.

It could be a bittersweet announcement but let the speculations keep running wild until then!