First Batch of Player Ratings Revealed for MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show 23 will launch on March 28 and San Diego Studios has revealed the first batch of player ratings for the game. These are for the higher profile players in Major League Baseball and five players have clocked in at a 99 overall. Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom, Mike Trout and Paul Goldschmidt all clock in at the highest overall rating. Other notables include Justin Verlander (98), Mookie Betts (96), Max Scherzer (96), Nolan Arenado (96), Corbin Burnes (95), Bryce Harper (95) and Manny Machado (95). The team will have more reveals over the coming weeks prior to release.