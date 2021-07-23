Genshin Impact Announces Horizon Zero Dawn Collaboration In Version 2.1

After introducing the nation of Inazuma in Version 2.0 a couple days ago Genshin Impact is pleased to announce its first collaboration with Horizon Zero Dawn. Starting with Version 2.1, players will be able to acquire Aloy, the protagonist from Horizon Zero Dawn for free as a five star character for a limited time. Aloy will be featured in Version 2.1 as Savior From Another World and is given Cryo Vision. During Version 2.1, players who have reached Adventure Rank 20 can receive Aloy in an-game mail by logging in on a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, while players on other platforms can receive her during version 2.2. PlayStation users will get an exclusive four-star bow with a special buff for Aloy after reaching Adventure Rank 20 during Version 2.1 and 2.2.