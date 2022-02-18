Horizon Forbidden West Guide: Animal Locations

An important part to Horizon: Forbidden West is upgrading your gear, weapons and of course pouches for you to hold various items in. Be it more arrows, bombs or potions, it’s something that shouldn’t go ignored throughout your playthrough. One of the limiting factors, though, is that you will need to hunt animals in the wild and hopefully they drop what you need to upgrade. Different animals will live in different climates; for example, Jays are more situated east while Pelicans can be found on the coasts. We’ve comprised a list and a map for players to better find the animals they’re looking for.

Raccoon

Chainscrape Area (Northeast)

North of Plainsong

Surprisingly less common in the future it would seem, you can find Raccoons in the first area of the game, with the only other spot you can find them being north of Plainsong.

Rabbit

Chainscrape Area (Northeast)

North of Plainsong

A similar situation to Raccoons, Rabbits can only be found in the first zone in the game along with being North of Plainsong.

Wild Boar

Chainscrape Area (Northeast)

North of Plainsong

Keep with the trend, Wild Boards are most plentiful in the original area in the game.

Squirrels

Chainscrape Area (Northeast)

North of Plainsong

Found in more luscious environments, Squirrels can be found in the original zone and North of Plainsong.

Jays

Chainscrape Area (Northeast)

One of the more rare animals in this list, you can find Jays hanging out in the starting area of the game.

Red Fox

West of Barren Light

After getting past a very cinematic scenario in the main story, you’ll gain access to the second area of the campaign. This is generally where Red Foxes hang out, even on the mountain a little further down the way.

Big Horn Goat

Cinnabar Sands

First Mountainous Area

Second Mountainous Area

Essentially a mountain goat, these animals generally live on the mountains, or in the barren sands far south of Plainsong.

Owl

Mountains

North of Thornmarch

Owls are easy to miss but they’re plentiful in the more mountainous terrains. There are even some on the outskirts of the second mountain north of Thornmarch.

Vultures

Desert

Scalding Spear Area

As you may suspect, you should be able to find Vultures in the desert area and around the city of Scalding Spear area.

Horned Lizard

Desert

Scalding Spear Area

Similar to Vulture, you’ll only find Horned Lizards from Scalding Spear south into the desert.

Peccary

Desert

Scalding Spear Area

Rainforest

San Francisco

By far the most plentiful creature here, as soon as you see a Peccary getting over the first mountain, you won’t stop seeing them. They’re all the way from past the first mountain until San Francisco.

Prairie Dog

Scalding Spear Area

East of The Maw

One of the more rare creatures as they’re small and only one area in the game, Prairie Dogs can only be found around the Scalding Spear zone and west of The Maw.

Goose

North of Scalding Spear

Geese are pretty easy to miss as they can only be found North of Scalding Spear.

Duck

Rainforest

In the deep forest and swap area in the south, you’ll be able to find Ducks hanging about.

Pelican

Coastlines

As soon as you hit the shores of the west coast, you’ll find flocks of Pelicans at your disposal.

Seagull

Coastlines

San Francisco

Similar to Pelican, these birds can be found on the shores of any location, although mostly in San Francisco.

Crab

Coastlines

San Francisco

Used in various pouch upgrades, Crabs can be found on the shores of any location. Where there’s sand there’s Crabs.

Lobster

Coastlines

San Francisco

Keeping up with the trend, Lobsters will also be found on the coastlines alongside San Fran.

Fish

Carp

South of Cinnabar Sands

In the lake south of the Cinnabar Sands you will find a ton of carp swimming about in the freshwater.

Salmon

Second Mountainous Area

Probably the hardest to track down in a meaningful pack, Salmon can be found in a cold climate, namely northwest on the map. On our map, we’ve directly put the Salmon icons over the best farming spots (namely the riverbed and a small pond).

Moonfish

Ocean

Easily the most plentiful as once you get to the coast, you’ll be able to find them everywhere.

Bass

Ocean

Similar to Moonfish, as soon as you hit the coast, you’ll be able to catch as many Bass as possible.