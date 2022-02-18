Horizon Forbidden West Guide: Animal Locations

An important part to Horizon: Forbidden West is upgrading your gear, weapons and of course pouches for you to hold various items in. Be it more arrows, bombs or potions, it’s something that shouldn’t go ignored throughout your playthrough. One of the limiting factors, though, is that you will need to hunt animals in the wild and hopefully they drop what you need to upgrade. Different animals will live in different climates; for example, Jays are more situated east while Pelicans can be found on the coasts. We’ve comprised a list and a map for players to better find the animals they’re looking for.
Raccoon
- Chainscrape Area (Northeast)
- North of Plainsong
Surprisingly less common in the future it would seem, you can find Raccoons in the first area of the game, with the only other spot you can find them being north of Plainsong.
Rabbit
- Chainscrape Area (Northeast)
- North of Plainsong
A similar situation to Raccoons, Rabbits can only be found in the first zone in the game along with being North of Plainsong.
Wild Boar
- Chainscrape Area (Northeast)
- North of Plainsong
Keep with the trend, Wild Boards are most plentiful in the original area in the game.
Squirrels
- Chainscrape Area (Northeast)
- North of Plainsong
Found in more luscious environments, Squirrels can be found in the original zone and North of Plainsong.
Jays
- Chainscrape Area (Northeast)
One of the more rare animals in this list, you can find Jays hanging out in the starting area of the game.
Red Fox
- West of Barren Light
After getting past a very cinematic scenario in the main story, you’ll gain access to the second area of the campaign. This is generally where Red Foxes hang out, even on the mountain a little further down the way.
Big Horn Goat
- Cinnabar Sands
- First Mountainous Area
- Second Mountainous Area
Essentially a mountain goat, these animals generally live on the mountains, or in the barren sands far south of Plainsong.
Owl
- Mountains
- North of Thornmarch
Owls are easy to miss but they’re plentiful in the more mountainous terrains. There are even some on the outskirts of the second mountain north of Thornmarch.
Vultures
- Desert
- Scalding Spear Area
As you may suspect, you should be able to find Vultures in the desert area and around the city of Scalding Spear area.
Horned Lizard
- Desert
- Scalding Spear Area
Similar to Vulture, you’ll only find Horned Lizards from Scalding Spear south into the desert.
Peccary
- Desert
- Scalding Spear Area
- Rainforest
- San Francisco
By far the most plentiful creature here, as soon as you see a Peccary getting over the first mountain, you won’t stop seeing them. They’re all the way from past the first mountain until San Francisco.
Prairie Dog
- Scalding Spear Area
- East of The Maw
One of the more rare creatures as they’re small and only one area in the game, Prairie Dogs can only be found around the Scalding Spear zone and west of The Maw.
Goose
- North of Scalding Spear
Geese are pretty easy to miss as they can only be found North of Scalding Spear.
Duck
- Rainforest
In the deep forest and swap area in the south, you’ll be able to find Ducks hanging about.
Pelican
- Coastlines
As soon as you hit the shores of the west coast, you’ll find flocks of Pelicans at your disposal.
Seagull
- Coastlines
- San Francisco
Similar to Pelican, these birds can be found on the shores of any location, although mostly in San Francisco.
Crab
- Coastlines
- San Francisco
Used in various pouch upgrades, Crabs can be found on the shores of any location. Where there’s sand there’s Crabs.
Lobster
- Coastlines
- San Francisco
Keeping up with the trend, Lobsters will also be found on the coastlines alongside San Fran.
Fish
Carp
- South of Cinnabar Sands
In the lake south of the Cinnabar Sands you will find a ton of carp swimming about in the freshwater.
Salmon
- Second Mountainous Area
Probably the hardest to track down in a meaningful pack, Salmon can be found in a cold climate, namely northwest on the map. On our map, we’ve directly put the Salmon icons over the best farming spots (namely the riverbed and a small pond).
Moonfish
- Ocean
Easily the most plentiful as once you get to the coast, you’ll be able to find them everywhere.
Bass
- Ocean
Similar to Moonfish, as soon as you hit the coast, you’ll be able to catch as many Bass as possible.