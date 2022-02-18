Horizon Forbidden West Guide: Greenshine Stone Slab Locations

Along with upgrading gear through hunting animals and machines, there will also be gems around the great wilderness just waiting for you to collect. Their purpose? For you to either exchange with vendors for rare machine resources or more importantly for the end game: upgrading weapons. There are various tiers of Greenshine Stones: slivers, fragments, chunks, clusters and the most rare being Slabs. We wanted to share some locations these slabs can be found, allowing players to upgrade their weapons much faster. Some of these will require various story-specific gear, such as underwater breathing apparatus or the means to get rid of Firegleams. Definitely take use of the former as the Sunken Caverns house tons of resources.