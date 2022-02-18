Horizon Forbidden West Guide: How to Complete Relic Ruins, Acquire Ornaments Part 1

Horizon Forbidden West is available now on PS5 and PS4. An open-world action-adventure game, Horizon Forbidden West is packed with all manner of side quest and activities to pursue beyond the main quest. One of those activities are Relic Ruins. These are remains of Old Ones structures that serve as environmental puzzles and reward players with items called Ornaments. There are a total of eight Relic Ruins containing Ornaments, as well as a secret ninth Ornament needed to complete the collection.

To prevent spoilers, Part 1 of this guide covers the first four Relic Ruins you’re likely to come across on your journey:

The Daunt

No Man’s Land

Restless Weald

The Dry Yearn

Part 2 will cover the final four Relic Ruins and reveal how to get the final Ornament and what you’re supposed to do with them.

The Daunt

What you need: Key Module, One Passcode, Pullcaster

This ruin is found just south of Chainscrape. It’s comprised of three connected wooden buildings that you’ll go through from left to right. Enter at the very left building where you’ll see a crate. Drag it straight in till its underneath a platform with a visible yellow handhold for Aloy to grab onto. Jump up and you’ll see a locked door with a terminal. Go left onto the balcony and follow it to the second building. You’ll need to jump over a small gap.

Fall into the second building and scan the datapoint to get the door code: 1705. Turn around immediately and look up to find another crate you can pull down with your pullcaster. Drag it to the opposite side of the building where there’s a vent and beam. Use your pullcaster to pull both down, and then use the crate to platform up.

You’ll now be in the third and final building. When you drop down, turn around and pull down the wall. Next to you, there’s a hole in the ground. Go down it and you’ll stumble across handholds. You can try to climb it, but it will break.

Turn around and follow the dark pathway to the end and look up at the roof to find an anchor point. Use your pullcaster to pull down the roof. Now, go back up to the surface level and pull the crate into the hole. Drop down and drag the crate back to the handholds and then use it to platform up.

You’ll arrive at a balcony with the key module (Hotel Room Key) lying there.

Return to the door in the first building, insert the key module and input the code: 1705. The Ornament is yours.

No Man’s Land

What you need: One Passcode, Ignitor, Pullcaster

You can find this ruin on the southeast of the map past Barren Light, though you won’t be able to complete it until you acquire the Ignitor. From the nearby campfire, go to the opposite side of the building where you’ll see a crate on the left and a vent at center. Open the vent and go through it. At the end of the path way you’ll find some Firegleam to incinerate, and behind it, a dead Energy Cell. Remember it and then return back to the start.

Take the crate and position it across from its starting point underneath yellow handholds. Follow the path to some more Firegleam you’ll incinerate to get into the building. Do NOT drop down yet. Go left into a small hallway and notice a crate in front of you. Pull it forward. Go back to the right, angle yourself properly, and then pull it down into the water below.

Drop down and use your pullcaster on the central wall to pull it down. Use this shortcut to return to the dead battery and collect it. As you return, in the back right corner is a charging station.

You’ll need to get the Energy Cell across the water to its housing. To do this, move the crate into the corner next to the charging station, drop the Energy Cell on top, and then drag the crate to the other side. Collect the Energy Cell and put it in the housing.

Finally, collect the datapoint next to the housing and remember the code: 2204. Move the crate to the right, platform up, input the code, and the Ornament is all yours.

Restless Weald

What you need: Key Module, One Passcode, Pullcaster, Ignitor

The Restless Weald is found northwest of Plainsong and was a train station back in the day. Knowing this, it’s not too much of a surprise you’ll be manipulating tracks and carts.

Start on the outside on the east side of the building where you’ll find a railcar. Pull it all the way back until you get to a switch. Pull the switch to change the railcar’s trajectory.

Now, pull the railcar back down and line it up with the main building. Use it to climb onto the building’s side, walk across a rope and acquire the key module (Depot Office Key).

Drop down into the ruins to the left and you’ll find some handholds you can use to get to a short ladder. Climb it to get to the locked door where you can insert the key module. The passcode is the year the station was built, which is hung on the outside of the building. The code is: 1923.

Go through the door and zipline into the main building. You’ll land in front of some Firegleam that opens a hole in the wall. Go back to the railcar and repeat the previous process with the goal of pulling the car into the building through your new hole.

Use it to platform to the upper floor and get your Ornament.

The Dry Yearn

What you need: Key Module, Vine Cutter Module, Pullcaster, Ignitor

You can find the Dry Yearn to the east of Scalding Spear and west of your Base. It’ll take you into a tunnel where you’ll first see a Metal Flower on your left. Use it to cut down the vines and discover a crate. Pull it back into the tunnel and drag it to the far side so you can get onto the platform above.

Climb up and use the yellow valve to raise the door into the back half of the tunnel. Go through before it closes. Once there, go straight to the back and use your pullcaster to destroy rubble and reveal a railcar. Drag it to the door.

Turn left and observe three beams you can pull down. Do that and then use the handholds on the door to platform to them, leap across all three and then land on platform holding the key module (Repository Maintenance Key).

Go back to the railcar and use it to hop on the platform next to it and open the door there with the key module. Inside is a room with a vent you’ll need to pull open and go through. It’ll take you into a new room with Firegleam. Ignite it and you’ll be back in the original room. Turn the valve again to raise the door. This time, pull the railcar to stop the door from shutting.

Go back into the second room and use the railcar and the newly-raised handholds to get to the top floor. Pull down the door, move forward and then fall down onto the platform below to collect the ornament.

Be sure to check out Part 2 to find the rest of the nine Ornaments.